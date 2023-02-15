Nicola Sturgeon runs into reality

I really hope Sturgeon lives long to regret her ridiculous foray into woke social engineering on the trans self-ID nonsense. Who knows, it might have contributed to whatever was the final straw for her.
It's crazy enough that it deserves to be a final-straw kind of thing. Even with fancy verbal footwork ("this individual is a rapist" etc etc), reality is always there to stub the toes of those who take an idle kick at it. Facts are facts: and despite no end of purposeful Newspeak formulations, enforced silences, cancellings and shibboleths, they ain't going away.
Was it ever going to stick in a place like Glasgow? JK Rowling vs N Sturgeon: an interesting match-up - and 1-0 to the former. There's an easy win now for Sturgeon's successor - if they've got their wits about them.
ND
5 comments:
She ought to have gone for driving us towards Zero Covid.
Paired with Adern she managed to greatly contribute to the demise of the West, the pugnacity of Putin and the aggression of China.
As it is, she was ousted over a woman with a penis who is markedly more attractive as a woman than she is. Not that I'd like either, it would be a tough choice as to which one to have a Tommy Tank over.
I blame the Tories.
They have allowed ALL of this to happen. Like many others I know, I'll never vote for them again.
@E-K: but surely the gender piffle was the one thing on which the Tories successfully obstructed her?
Of course when I say "her" I don't mean to identify her as a ciswoman. Good Lord no. I don't even claim to know whether she is one.
@E-K, so, who ya gonna vote for instead?
Are you a member of the UK Conservative party? If not, why not? It's easy to join, why don't you go here (https://www.conservatives.com/join) and do so?
Do you donate money or time to the Tories? If not, why not?
The attitude of your comment is why Lefties win. When a party of the left does something a lefty doesn't like, the lefty doesn't say they'll never vote for them again, the lefty joins the leftish party, attends meetings, lobbies, argues, shouts, donates money and works like hell to get the "mistake" fixed.
My wife explained that to me some years ago, in somewhat forceful language, when I said something to her about our Canadian Tory parties very much like your comment. I am now a fully paid up Conservative Party member and volunteer at both national and provincial levels and am pleased with the result. I cannot always, or even often, change the ideas of our riding associations or candidates but I can live with that because sometimes they do change.
Just like Ardern, she jumped before she was pushed.Good riddance to both of them.
