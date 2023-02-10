Friday, 10 February 2023

Weekend thread: ChatGTP created C@W

OK, hands up: this blog has been written by ever more sophisticated Predictive Text software since around 2010, culminating triumphantly in its present ChatGTP mode!  Suckers!! 

We've also used plagiarism-detection software on the BTL contributions, and fully half of you people are bots.  Who ever believed "E-K" or "Elby The Berserk" were real people??  (Congrats to *Mr Bill Quango MP*, whose "Virtual Constituency Office ®"  software been successfully submitting plausible House of Commons expenses claims for over a decade now.)

Here's a great explainer of what's been at work below the surface.  A bit of maths is used in the presentation - but not really required to get the gist.  One or two surprises in there for me, not least the first big point this chap makes - that ChatGTP proceeds only word-by-word.

What else on the www do you reckon must have been bot-generated?  Is Liz Truss a bot from the Ayn Rand Foundation?  And will ChatGTP get swept away by the serious tech giants' competitor products?

ND

Anomalous Cowshed said...

Arrgh! It's a bloody pattern matcher. That's all it is.

It's beginning to look suspiciously like a huge waste of time and cash.

3:26 pm

