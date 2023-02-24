The Fateful Anniversary

Last night, at the behest of our good friend Sackers, I watched All Quiet on the Western Front. Impressive stuff and, being filmed before the invasion, not pointedly directed against any war in particular. But avowedly anti-war, nonetheless, in an age when nobody seems to know much about history - the closing credits of the film state that, following the first few months of the conflict, WW1 settled down to positional warfare in which the front line never subsequently changed by much. That's not even true of the Western Front, let alone the Eastern and Mediterranean theatres. "Ain't gonna study war no more" ... ho, hum.
So it seems Putin can't muster a spectacular for the first anniversary, and he's settled for signaling it's to be an attritional strategy of assuming the West will lose interest. Well, he's been making trite calculations about almost everything from the start, so why up his game now? A rather telling symptom of just how badly the Russian army is placed, is the arrival in theatre of ... BTR-50s - considered obsolete when I started studying these things in the 1970s: as if the UK had dusted down some Humber 'pigs', the famous 1-ton Armoured. T-34s can't be far behind. Still, steel plate is steel plate, I suppose.
At the time of writing (12 noon, 24 Feb) the West is taking very seriously the latest story, that Russia is planning something based around Belarus: there's blanket air recce being conducted. The Ukrainians suggest it'll be a false flag attack on Belarus by Russians disguised as Ukrainians to stir the former into joining hostilities. Lukashenko will be trying to avoid this like the plague. My guess would be that "pre-bunking" will do the trick here, and Putin won't get his convenient new northern front opened for him by his subservient neighbour. So maybe it'll just be an anniversary round of attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Everyone, though, does indeed seem to be worrying about attrition and urging Ukraine to make its move. Thus far, there has been pretty good judgement on strategic matters. Hopefully, nothing rash results from this pressure. One sometimes hears it argued: better freeze the conflict now rather than push Russia back to earlier (2022? 2014? 2013?) borders, because Putin or his successor will merely wait a few years, build up massively, then come pouring across the border again. But this is empty: what treaty could Russia possibly be induced to sign tomorrow that they won't tear up when they are good and ready for Round 3?
The West has to reckon on taking unilateral measures to secure Ukraine against Round 3, whatever and whenever borders are next (temporarily) 'frozen', de facto or de jure. Does Biden want to do this before the next election? That maybe what will dictate the timing.
Still several hours of this anniversary day to go, and surprise is always surprise ...
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjbxw/202302/t20230220_11027664.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry on "US Hegemony and Its Perils"
I don't read the Telegraph, but my understanding was that Russia was worried about a Ukrainian attack across the border into the pro-Russian Moldovan enclave of Transnistria, where 20,000 tons of Warsaw Pact munitions are stored - that's a lot of Globemaster flights worth.
There's a lot of ruin in a nation, and America may surprise us yet, but I can't help thinking they are heading straight for Thucydides Trap.
Or, ignoring Graham Allison, go back to Paul Kennedy. "The map of the UK's overseas bases before WWI is very similar to a map of US overseas bases today".
PS - I see the Americans are currently funding Baloch separatists in Pakistan to try and bugger up Gwadar Port and the rail links thereto.
Rail links are tricky. Very easy to put a hole in a railway line, but not very hard to fix. Tunnels and bridges are the choke points.
If you read news from around the world rather than the blatant propaganda that we're subjected to then you would realise that the rest of the world is heartily sick of the United States' constant belligerence.
Russia can't be induced to sign a treaty because, (as they have made clear), they do not see the United States as "agreement capable". Most of the rest of the world seems to agree. Countries having to tiptoe around the world bully may be forced to make careful public statements. Privately though, they are cheering on the Russians standing up to them.
I mentioned BASF a little while back. It appears Europe is continuing to de-industrialise and the USA who provoked the war in Ukraine is getting the benefits. With "friends" like these...
BASF to cut 2,600 jobs.
How did the USA provoke a war?
Genuinely curious.
Where will the Russians amass another 8,000 Cold War era tanks and APCs from? That is the Warsaw Pact legacy. The WW2 legacy. Huge conscript armies and the rolling steel wave of the red army.
The might of the Russian Federation has been destroyed in the mud of Ukraine.
Sure, Putin can build, back, better. But never again to the same numbers. Russia isn’t China. Guns OR butter has always been the only way for the Bolshevik. Russia has a huge land border to defend. Which has only got even longer and more dangerous since the special military fiasco.
Nukes, he has. Plenty of them. But a last resort weapon as a first line of defence? Even Israel doesn’t do that.
For ND.
The Belorussian army is not huge. But does have an awful lot of artillery, armour and APCs. A decent amount of attack helicopters.
What percentage of those have already gone to Russia in exchange for other stuff is unknown. Let’s say, 100 of the front line armour. Leaving a paper figure of 6-700 in the country. What % of those would be ready for immediate action? Assuming they haven’t already been stopped for spares for Putin’s own stockpiles.
They have had fair warning. Unlike Putin’s army.
50% maybe?
But, Corruption must surely be even worse in Belarus than in Ukraine or Russia. They have bugger all else.
Would Belarus dare risk their perceived power! Against an Ukraine armed with even older NATO weapons. Even worse, than for Russia, once it is gone, it is gone for good. They cannot get another 800 tanks from anybody. Couldn’t even get 100.
Their military power is their numbers. From the same Warsaw pact legacy.
If the presidentdicataor has been paying attention he will see that isn’t necessarily enough for a corruption ridden, poorly motivated, conscript force of badly led militia grade forces. Belarus has an awful lot of special security forces. To keep an eye on internal dissent rather than external threat.
Would Belarus risk a Ceaușescu moment?
Best to the faithful ideological supportive Franco ploy. Demand more than Putin can give, while offering the most modest of assistance to the Russians federation. And hope once the war is over, everyone ignores the role that was played.
"hope once the war is over, everyone ignores the role that was played."
Well, once my father's war was over nobody made much fuss about Poland helping itself to a wee bit of Czechoslovakia in '38. Nor Hungary.
