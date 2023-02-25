Fateful Anniversary (2)

Here are some salient extracts from trenchant Russian nationalist milblogger Igor Strelkov's anniversary summing-up (based on MS machine translation with some variations of my own). 3, 5 and 7 are interesting. Some of you will fairly claim to have been saying some of this yourselves - not least, point 8.
It is not true that no one expected a protracted exhausting war. It is about this danger that your humble servant warned since 2015. Publicly and more than once. Trying to reach out to the inhabitants of the Planet of Pink Ponies....
The state of the "military industry" of the Russian Federation is such that we may soon have nothing to fight for a long, exhausting time ... without large-scale external support which only China can give ...
This is unprofitable for us and fatal for them ... Conclusions:
1. To defeat a large state, albeit in a half-dismantled condition [but which is being given] external support, won't be achieved by half-hearted measures.
2. On the other hand, it will not be possible to defeat a large strong state [Russia] ... even with the help of a proxy [Ukraine].
3. ... the result of the war is determined not by radios with drones, not by money and iron, but by such boring things as the determination of the upper classes and the motivation of the lower classes. They allow you to get the above, and use it correctly.
4. Without civil society and a powerful media outlet, there is no way. Their role all these years has been sharply underestimated by us
5. The loss factor was overestimated by both sides. Modern society turned out to be much more ready to die than the United States of the 60s or the USSR of the 80s.
6 . Over the decades, military schools around the world have become degraded pre First World War state. And besides Verdun and Baranovichi**, they can't offer anything.
7. Small and professional armies turned out to be a myth. As a result, without the whole population being engaged, they are meaningless, and the populations (on all sides) have not been taught or prepared for mobilization.
8. Post-industrial society is good, but it was the war that showed that there is no way without industry.
Predictions:
No one can back down. Neither the Coalition of the West, which has spent no less on Kiev than on Covid; nor us, who were left with no choice. So there will be a war. Long and positional in nature, with offensives of 5-10 km ...
Our winter offensive did not take place, so what is chosen is a war of attrition. It's long and hard. And bloody. To understand - [Ukraine] can afford 0.5 million irretrievable losses without much stress. And so many more with the help of an overt dictatorship. To which the West will turn a blind eye.
The only way to lose for [Russia] is through Internal Troubles. Just do not expect either good or bad - all this for a long time.
** a failed Russian offensive of WW1
The good news is that I don't think China can afford to see Russia lose, as they are next. The Great Satan must not win.
Mr Strelkov has IIRC been saying for ages that Russia need to take all this more seriously, and as one of the original Russians who headed for the Donbass fray way back in 2014/5 he's earned the right to do so.
It may be that we should Trust The Plan, and that the Corsican Ogre spent the years 2014-2021 getting his trade and finance ducks in a row, so that the great hit of Western sanctions has been on German industry and British consumers energy bills rather than Russian living standards. OTOH it may be that he's a cautious, legalistic guy, a caution surely cemented by those tremendous years in which, piece by piece, he chipped away the powers of the very oligarchs who put him where he is (my impression FWIW is that they still have much power, and I'm sure its towards these that much US cash will be offered) - and that he didn't take on board quite how much US elites hate Russia, and how much they want to ensure Ukraine belongs to them.
Still, the battle decides, as someone somewhere once said.
I'm sure China would rather stay out of the fray if possible, and let the West continue to go down the tubes. I see they've just installed a knife arch in Croydon McDonalds. Within my lifetime, like Bexley, Croydon was shorthand for English suburbia, well-kept hedges and thousands of whirring Atcos on a summer Saturday morning.
https://www.pdfdrive.com/the-grand-chessboard-american-primacy-and-its-geostrategic-imperatives-d175987890.html
“it is imperative that no Eurasian challenger should emerge capable of dominating Eurasia and thus also of challenging America’s global pre-eminence.. three states are geopolitically especially important: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine - most important, however, is Ukraine”"
The 1997 thesis is that with Ukraine attached to Russia (politically, not in a unification sense), Russia can dominate Eurasia, but not otherwise - therefore Ukraine must be detached.
