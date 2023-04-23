Barry Humphries

What a man. (What a woman!) A brilliant brand of knowing, deadpan humour.
The joke of his that comes immediately to my mind is from the first UK outing of Edna Everage, a very long time before the Damehood; in confident cultural-tourist-housewife mode, reporting back to her suburban friends. She's standing in Parliament Square with St Stephen's Tower looming in the background:
"And here's me with one of those big clocks they have here"
Right up there in the Peter Cook category of someone that (almost) everyone loved and admired, despite the sharp edges. We need them. RIP
ND
Oh yes indeed. Reminds me of when comedians were funny. Seems a long time back. Lils pointed me to this interview with KD Lang...
"When did you first realise you were Canadian?..." :-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW7HLqOgM20
