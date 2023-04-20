SNP - like a Toytown constituency branch

If the fish-woman gets arrested shortly, as is widely speculated, the SNP's humiliation will be complete. In the major parties one sometimes encounters an apparently thriving constituency branch which completely folds when a long-time figurehead chairman departs and it transpires there was nothing else of substance there at all: the difference being that with larger parties there is genuine institutional depth, and a Head Office that can intervene to put things back on their feet. Poor 'Mo' Yousaf** resembles the hapless constituency stooge left inheriting such a situation - but there is no Head Office by way of stability and superior resources for him to lean on; he's it! And it'll turn out the camper van doesn't actually belong to the SNP either: so, no holiday for him.
Other illustrative parallels suggest themselves. In the depths of History Corner there's poor old Richard Cromwell in 1649; and more recently UKIP (remember that?) when Farage's departure made it clear that it was less of an enduring political institution with depth and significance, and more of a shallow puddle with only one rather popular fish in it.
Let's see if Starmer can strategise this one to his advantage. It ought to be possible, but he shows every sign of being a one-trick pony, and a very wooden pony at that. Watch for a clunky and unconvincing move towards a devo-max offering in an announcement from that quarter soon.
You'd need a heart of stone, etc etc. Personally, I'm hoping this all assists in the noble cause of scuppering Sturgeon's "trans self-ID" legislation once and for all. Will Yousaf really go to the wall for that, in today's circumstances?
ND
____________
** There is no deeper insult than incorrectly rendering somebody's name, which indicates to the victim you've no idea who they are really; don't much care either; and are probably representative of everyone else, too. I discovered this by accident as a journo on a student newspaper many decades ago, when a simple typo caused an absolute outpouring of distress and anger. Sorry to say, callow and uncaring youth that I was, this then became something I deployed deliberately to offend - ten times more effective than mere abuse. (And not even actionable!)
5 comments:
I agree with Mick - this has been such a quick destruction of the SNP.
The timing does seem suspicious though, the police investigation has allegedly been going on since 2021 but all the police action starts happening days after Sturgeon quits.
Was it simply a case that she knew what was about to come or were the police holding off until she out of power?
Devo-Max should include full fiscal devolution and an end to the Barnett Formula for Scotland. The "It's oor Oil" crowd will love being assigned the tax receipts from Scottish waters and the SNP will hardly be in a position to complain about being given what they are demanding. (Presumably they will have to pay a population equivalent portion of Defence Spending).
That should free up some money to spend in England on English voters...
You do wonder if (very) deep state actors might not be involved here, if only in paying out the rope as needed for the leading lights to hang themselves.
Not since the BNP were getting European Parliament seats and a 'disgruntled member' put the entire membership list online to get hate mail and dog poo through their letterboxes, or Robert Kilroy Silk (remember him? See what I mean?) has there been such a vanishing of prospects.
Just as the UK is valuable to the Great Satan as an unsinkable aircraft carrier, so is Scotland, home of Scapa, Lossiemouth, and Holy Loch, also a valuable part of that carrier.
The Great Satan departed from Holy Loch many years ago, but certainly the Gareloch (almost adjacent) is pretty critical to the UK as the only base we have for our Trident boats. A bargaining counter of some sort, for someone, I do not doubt.
** your footnote reminded me of the headmaster of my old school, who had a habit of (deliberately) mis-pronouncing someone's name, or making some other very public and obvious "mistake" about them, just to show that the target was someone of no significance whatever. Very amusing it could be, too. Such as the time he read out a letter from a Frenchman, which included a reference to "My sone Jean", except that our man pronounced it as Jean as in Jean Harlow etc. Naturally nobody dared snigger.
