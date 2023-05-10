France: always hanging back, always wanting to share the credit

A first today - a French Air Force recce aircraft over the Black Sea! There have been non-stop US, UK, Italian, even Polish, Swedish and Finnish recce flights in support of Ukraine, but this is the first (openly detectable) French one.
Now, given that they have had the capability all along, why would this be? It's the usual French thing. Not us, gov, we're not like those warmongering Yanks and Brits, we're not feeding this conflict by providing one side with intelligence (actually, we don't have any), we're not helpfully wargaming strategies with one of the protagonists: we're responsible peace-loving people, neutral, here to negotiate like statesmen! We'll talk Putin round, we'll get Xi onside ...
Oh, what's that? - the big Ukrainian counter-offensive push is on for next week? OK, we're in, we're in! They couldn't do it without us! A seat at the Top Table for us!
Running with the hares, hunting with the hounds, or what? Or perhaps the playground coward, rushing in to kick the guy who's already down on the floor. Ho hum, better late than never.
ND
5 comments:
Remember that de Gaulle wrote a history of the French Army that didn't mention Waterloo.
In the military museum at Les Invalides, there's a very small section on the 7 Years War. The final caption reads:
There were no decisive battles in this conflict. The end result was that France lost almost all its colonies.
The UN Security Council permanent members.
France
Britain
Russia
America
China
At least two on that list shouldn’t be there.
Inferring the Roosians are about to "lose" in this conflict ?
*Stunning & Brave*
Russia can't lose, in a military sense
Putin can lose, in a political sense
Post a Comment