How does capitalism end?

We know the answer Marx gave:
- capital becomes concentrated in the hands of a small number of people;
- advances in technology, and the drive for profit, leads capitalists to shove ever more of the proletariat into unfulfilling jobs or outright unemployment, and consequently "immiserated";
- at the same time, advances in technology lead to extraordinary surpluses of material produce;
- at a certain point (the "extraordinary surpluses" play a very big role in determining the timing), the global proletariat spontaneously and universally intuits that any change whatsoever in political structures would leave them better off ("things can only get better", © N.Kinnock 1992), and this popular mood indeed results in a "revolutionary" end to the (capitalist) political edifice.
- some sort of seismic upheaval (think Black Death / massive technological breakthrough) results in a "money-pump" effect: a heretofore middling sector of the community that has been outside the ruling elite suddenly gets very rich, and/or very "qualified" (e.g. they can now all read, or all get university degrees) ;
- said nouveau riche are now "credentialled" to join the ruling elite - at least, that's how they see it. But the existing elite doesn't consider there are any vacancies, thank you very much. So there's "overproduction of elite", an Elite Surplus;
- the ES, a capable and confident bunch, are pretty pissed off about their being kept away from what they see as their entitlement to get hands on the levers of power, so they work to seize them by Other Means;
- for this purpose they naturally light upon two strategies, potentially complementary: (a) take over an existing political party; (b) enlist (by way of cannon fodder) the immiserated lower classes, of which there will always be plenty in almost any regime, though their degree of restiveness will clearly vary from time to time;
- this may sometimes result in a fairly painless transfer of power, but on other occasions will result in something much bloodier.
Where does this come from? It's an erudite bloke of Russian extraction called Peter Turchin, who's peddling a new book. A good interview here, by the redoubtable Aaron Bastani.
Worth pondering. I recall discussions we've had here following the 2011 riots, along the lines of: the stroppy British mob has no political leadership - but wait for an officer-class to emerge from the ranks of disaffected, over-educated graduates who can't find the kind of work or wealth they feel they are entitled to. The Turchin thesis seems to fit this nicely - rather better than Marx's, anyhow.
Personally, I can take Turchin's as a compelling narrative approach to all manner of historical upheavals, with some genuine explanatory value: BUT without definitive predictive capability. The difference is, unlike Marx, this guy doesn't seem to be claiming any - which speaks well for him. (Even better, he's also a big fan of constructive competition.) Marx, along with most economic forecasters, is all too easily ridiculed for his forecasting failure. The real reason for laughing at Marx, however, is his claim to have come up with a new Science.
What do the rest of the capitalists here think? Does Turchin define our imminent demise?
ND
