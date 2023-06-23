Titan down: is caveat emptor the only regulation?

The ghastly fate of the Titan has already sparked one commentator into making a predictably incendiary semi-political comment, so with a bit of trepidation I shall essay another ...
Many years ago I rode my first flume. It was a monster, a 10-metre drop with the entertaining feature that the tubing was fully opaque black plastic, so that after the first bend in the fully-enclosed tunnel, one was in pitch darkness for the remainder of the descent. So here I am, falling out of control, unable to see anything, bashing up against the walls and surrounded by water, with all instincts screaming "that's it, you've killed yourself". However, intellectually I clung to the reassuring thought that if it was actually fatal, it wouldn't be allowed.
Neither of these conflicting emotions are carefully worked-through, pre-considered rational responses, they are just what different bits of the mind throw up in extreme circumstances. The first of the two is rather basic visceral stuff. The second is more interesting, albeit equally spontaneous - an experience-based reaction from someone brought up in the normally-regulated western world which licences and monitors such things. Whether we recognize it or not, we tacitly bank on that kind of thing, e.g. every time we drive on a motorway or fly in a plane. Passenger aviation in the developed world is a particularly good example because there is quite literally zero tolerance for any avoidable mishaps in that sphere, cost no object; and exceptionally successful it is, too.
(I say some of this rather obvious stuff for the benefit of any hyper-libertarians out there, with caveat emptor their only slogan, who affect to despise regulation in all its forms . No you don't, chum - your life depends on it, and plenty of it, to a high, if unobtrusive standard.)
Personally, I'm a former soldier (bit of danger there, and nobody made me do it): and as an individual - and a father - I have joyfully indulged in, and encouraged, all manner of non-risk-free adventurous activities. But in all of that I was competent to assess the risks, and to mitigate them intelligently. But what do we say about unregulated ocean-floor tourism? Despite the waivers they signed and the warnings they were given, were these recent hapless victims not just a little bit relying on that advanced-society, learned-instinct feeling that it must be OK because otherwise, they just wouldn't ... ... would they?
Which brings us to two semi-political thoughts, specifically for 2023.
- What's to be said about the mad billionaires' rush into amateur space travel? Can't help thinking there will be rather fewer takers now, BTW.
- What's to be said when the regulating authorities aren't adequately resourced to do their jobs?
ND
5 comments:
"Whatever romantic notions we entertain, we can't (all) sensibly live in a bracing Nietzschean free-for-all.2
No, but neither should we live in a world where every danger is pre-diagnosed and removed without the public having to consider that risk even exists. IMO we have reached a position (in Western society at least) where many of the public are so removed from ever doing any risk assessments in their day to day lives that they are unable to contemplate that risk exists at all. See all these people standing on the edge of cliffs to take selfies, or walking up to dangerous animals to do likewise. They have been inured to danger, because at every turn someone that they will never see has assessed everything their lives may come into contact with, and removed 99% of the risk. And when faced with actual danger they are incapable of seeing it for what it is.
There's also the moral hazard where should a hiccup or disaster occur along comes the coastguard, the navy, foreign governments may even despatch resources.
Informed consent here are the key words, I believe.
Plenty of people die every year doing (nominally) safe things. Life is not risk free and chance will have its say.
There has to be a balance between allowing people to assume whatever level of risk that they are comfortable with and appropriate oversight from regulating authorities, otherwise we would never have any progress.
Specifically with regards to the submersible incident - various people had taken a look at going on a trip in it, only to cancel as they thought it was too dangerous.
Very sensible people. However they weren't well informed either. How many knew about the guy who was fired for not signing off on the safety concerns? How many knew that the front plexiglass window wasn't rated for the depth they were going to, and so on.
As ND says, I think we in the West make an assumption that most things are well engineered and well regulated, and that safety is implicit.
Perhaps as more pale, stale males die off, to be replaced by people who are hired less on merit, and more for correct politics or skin colour, then that implicit assumption will die with them.
The real pioneers get in before the lawyers and regulators get in on the act. Once they get going pioneering is over.
Too bad about the squish, seems to have happened v early in the dive. Suggests some mundane snag. Wing suits look pretty dodgy to me and very personal risk. Getting in someone else's contraption does not let you off the personal risk hook - for the first 10 times.
Common sense is rare, and not inborn.
Some folk cannot imagine that anything bad can happen to them.
Don Cox
Post a Comment