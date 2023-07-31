Culture War Cameo

Here's an entertaining extract from a recent Graun piece by Robin Moira White, "a discrimination barrister at Old Square Chambers, London, and joint author of A Practical Guide to Transgender Law":
Trans people and their allies now know they will be better off under Starmer, Dodds and Cooper than Sunak, Badenoch and Braverman.
Now, what characterises the folks she doesn't like? And the ones she prefers? Oh my word, what might be the point she's making there ..?
3 comments:
You have to be a lefty to like poor, sad mentally ill people?
Cheers Yet Another Chris
the graun piece is far outclassed by this
"Discrimination and employment law barrister, practising from Old Square Chambers, London and Bristol. Author. Railway, car and Spitfire nut."
Typical female enthusiasms. Whenever I take the wife on a steam jaunt I'm the only man in the carriage, surrounded by women talking about running gear linkages and superheated steam.
"In 2012 became the first UK discrimination barrister to undergo gender reassignment. She speaks regularly to legal audiences on both her own experience..."
The psych researcher Ray Blanchard describes to types of M->F transexual
a) young gay guy, always been a girly boy, transitions asap. I knew two guys in my degenerate youth who fitted this profile. One grew up in a Muslim family and I always worried for him.
b) older guy, often married with kids and often in a stereotypically masculine occupation. I knew a retired aero engineer, hadn't cut it off but liked to cross dress. Our conversations were on very male subjects. I tend to think our barrister falls under this rubric,
The locus classicus for this type is Kelly Moloney, formerly Frank Moloney, ex boxer and promoter.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blanchard's_transsexualism_typology
