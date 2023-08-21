Outstanding Culture-war Satire

This is not a short read.
But it is a beautifully crafted piece of satire on the dreadful culture-war assault on freedom of expression in academia. Worse in America, of course, but plenty of symptoms over here.
Enjoy.
ND
"a professor of modern European history who denies the Holocaust could be held to account for it; a professor of electrical engineering who does the same could not."What on earth does "held to account" mean? And by whom should this 'holding' be effected?Clearly his colleagues could ask him to describe the evidence for his case before they assign lecturing duties. Is that what's meant? I doubt it.Or do they mean a kangaroo court of people should be assembled - people who will almost certainly have no specialised ability to assess his evidence, and in all probability with little relevant legal training - to do him down?Personally I'd love to hear a serious, honest historian assess the case against the Holocaust having happened. I doubt I'd find such a case compelling, given that it did happen. But no doubt I'd learn that some widely believed evidence on the Holocaust is false. Indeed, consciously falsified. Because that's the sort of thing humans do, especially humans keen on building a career. How many were murdered? Three million? Eight million? How on earth could I know? How, indeed, does anyone know?Declaration of interest: as far as I know none of my family was involved in the Holocaust (on either side). But my father did describe seeing Belsen. Jesus Christ!Oh well, perhaps I'd better read the piece now.
The piece is rather long - the last Americans capable of being terse must all be dead by now - but it is pretty good stuff. Indeed, the lack of brevity may be part of the satire - the sort of people he's guying being wordy buggers.There is one accidental joy in it: the layout and font make it look just like an extract from the University of Cambridge "Reporter", at least as it was when I last saw it.Which reminds me of the affair in the last few years at Cambridge whereby the Powers That Be tried to force a code of Wokeness on the staff. But the academic staff voted to veto it. One part of the code insisted that academics "respect" anyone else's point of view. One prominent advocate of free speech said he really would not respect the point of view of someone advocating Nazi-ism. Tolerate yes, respect no. I thought it revealing that the PTB hadn't anticipated that argument.I can't remember whether anyone pointed out that a demand to "respect" anyone else's point of view was anyway damned hypocrisy since the people who design such codes have no intention of adhering to them themselves. For example, ... well, there's really no need for examples is there? Anyone who expressed scepticism about a fashionable platitude of the day would not be "respected", he'd be accused of being a platitude denialist, a patriarchal platitude-o-phobe and probably a racist to boot, and be bullied without mercy.
