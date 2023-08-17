Michael Parkinson - a superb source of TV humour

|Parky, RIP
1. Raquel Welch / Eric Morecambe
The glorious Raquel said: "I never thought of myself as pretty-pretty ... but then when I got a little bit older and the equipment arrived ...". After Parky had finished wetting himself and she'd departed, on came Eric Morecambe (and Little Ern - but he contributed less than nothing). Said Morecambe: "I was 15 when my equipment arrived ... (relapse of Parky) ... pause ... I was 40 when it left!" (more collapse). "I'm 45 now, and I think it's coming back again."
2. John Conteh / Peter Cook
I'm not the only one who remembers this one: here's the Graun in 2018:
... Parkinson asked another of his guests, the boxer John Conteh, whether it was true that he avoided sex before a fight. As Conteh squirmed, Cook delivered a comeback of extravagant brilliance. “I wouldn’t ask you if you have sex before a show,” he said to Parkinson. A beat, then: “I can see that you have.”
Unscripted television humour. They don't make 'em like that any more. Any of them.
ND
No comments:
Post a Comment