Michael Parkinson - a superb source of TV humour

Parky, RIP
There are two episodes of Parkinson's programme on the Beeb that I remember with particular fondness: both relate to comments made by guests, reacting to something said earlier in the programme in an exchange with another guest.

1.  Raquel Welch / Eric Morecambe

The glorious Raquel said:  "I never thought of myself as pretty-pretty ... but then when I got a little bit older and the equipment arrived ...".  After Parky had finished wetting himself and she'd departed, on came Eric Morecambe (and Little Ern - but he contributed less than nothing).  Said Morecambe:  "I was 15 when my equipment arrived ... (relapse of Parky) ... pause ... I was 40 when it left!"  (more collapse).  "I'm 45 now, and I think it's coming back again."

2.  John Conteh / Peter Cook

I'm not the only one who remembers this one: here's the Graun in 2018

... Parkinson asked another of his guests, the boxer John Conteh, whether it was true that he avoided sex before a fight. As Conteh squirmed, Cook delivered a comeback of extravagant brilliance. “I wouldn’t ask you if you have sex before a show,” he said to Parkinson. A beat, then: “I can see that you have.

Unscripted television humour.  They don't make 'em like that any more.  Any of them.

ND

