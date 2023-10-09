Farrell / Part 3

Alright, so Farrell now has his record points tally and sentimental indulgence has been granted (well done that lad) - can there be any remaining reason why he isn't given the shove? If his abject performance on Saturday isn't enough to have him dropped, Borthwick deserves everything that follows. Fiji might just about be sufficiently shaken that they can be beaten in the quarters using muscle-memory alone: but an England appearance in the finals seems highly unlikely with Farrell on the pitch in any other capacity than water carrier.
Farrell père, now that's a different matter. No obvious sign that the Irish have peaked too early, is there?
