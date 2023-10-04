Gordon Brown's aircraft carriers - looking sillier than ever

That prediction of fragility in combat might have been conjecture until very recently, albeit fairly universally endorsed. But now ... well, now we've seen Ukraine defeat Russia's much vaunted Black Sea Fleet with little more than naval drones, aerial drones and some helpful, accurate intelligence from its friends. Quite literally, that fleet is no longer a combatant: reduced to ignominious retreat to more distant ports. Maybe - just maybe - US Carrier Groups have so much air-defensive firepower that they stand a chance of defending the mighty jewel at the centre of the protective ring. But maybe not even them. And certainly not the RN. Asymmetric warfare at its apogee. Like the advent of the torpedo, before destroyers were invented. Think what anti-capital-ship effort even Iran could mount these days, let alone China.
Did I say a costly folly? The expenditure alone - past and ongoing - on the UK's aircraft carriers is bad enough. But the way that the very possession of the carriers drags UK defence policy into deep and distant waters will probably be more costly still.
ND
4 comments:
I harbour the dark suspicion that submarines are more vulnerable than we are told. Seems very unlikely that with modern-ish sensors and networks of fibre cables laid not only for telecoms purposes and plastic porpoises and rigged dolphins any competent state can have a pretty good idea where a tin fish is lurking.
But if I were in that line of business I would keep very quiet. The technology is probably not complete and a lot of money, jobs and reputations and gold braid on all sides depends on keeping the good story going. Let us hope we don't find out for sure, nuclear mines are cheap but give the game away.
In these cash strapped times we might remember that a fully-equipped duke may cost as much to keep up as two Dreadnoughts; but dukes are just as great a terror and they last longer. So no worries, the UK is well equipped with dukes, nothing bad can happen.
I remember those carriers were signed up for in Brown's last year of Government - breaking the convention that major expenditure without cross-party support does not take place in the last year of Government.
Just to be certain of course, he also insisted that in the event of the project's cancellation the full costs would still apply - all money for Scottish shipyards neighbouring his constituency, and ultimately at the expense of English shipyards.
Typical Scottish Unionist. Scotland first. The only difference with Scottish Nationalists is that Scottish "Unionists" think the best thing for Scotland is to remain in "Union" with their more wealthy neighbour, while Scottish "Nationalists" think Scotland would be better off on their own.
Neither side gives a damn about the English though.
Jim: not as vulnerable at sea as in dry dock in Sevastopol, it seems!
Drones are really changing things, and the MoD should be scrabbling for ideas.
Smart minefields, modern torpedo planes, radiation triangulation (good luck to the radar station looking for the small fleet of explode-y cardboard heading their way)... Even anti-drone weapons can have their locations calculated from dropped out drones.
The next few years ought to be interesting, all the big ticket items can be dealt with with a lot of smaller ticket items. Quantity does have a quality all of it's own, doubly so when it's not made of meat.
Innovation, agility, flexibility and kitbashing are what will win the next wars.
Who fancies learning Mandarin?
Post a Comment