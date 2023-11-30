Goodbye, Darling

We were never very kind towards Alistair Darling here. Well, a Labour Chancellor, who once supported a Tobin tax - what do you expect?
But, to be charitable - as today we should - how could anyone have followed Gordon Brown in that a role, which meant reporting to the man hour by hour, being second-guessed all the time? Quite amazing that he maintained the dignity he did. BTW, he wasn't at the Treasury when Brown did most of the damage (1998-2007). Oh, and he chaired the 'No' vote campaign during the Scottish Inde1 referendum. Yes, we did have a bit of regard for the Badger.
RIP, Darling. Tough trade, politicis.
ND
1 comment:
Darling was a charitable person too. True to Labour's mantra (now adopted by present government). If in doubt, or asked politely by a banker, give them OPM.
