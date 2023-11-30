Thursday 30 November 2023

Goodbye, Darling

We were never very kind towards Alistair Darling here.  Well, a Labour Chancellor, who once supported a Tobin tax - what do you expect?

But, to be charitable - as today we should - how could anyone have followed Gordon Brown in that a role, which meant reporting to the man hour by hour, being second-guessed all the time?  Quite amazing that he maintained the dignity he did.  BTW, he wasn't at the Treasury when Brown did most of the damage (1998-2007).  Oh, and he chaired the 'No' vote campaign during the Scottish Inde1 referendum.  Yes, we did have a bit of regard for the Badger.

RIP, Darling.  Tough trade, politicis.

ND

Posted by
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

Fred Goodwin formerly known as Sir said...

Darling was a charitable person too. True to Labour's mantra (now adopted by present government). If in doubt, or asked politely by a banker, give them OPM.

2:44 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)