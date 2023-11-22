Wednesday 22 November 2023

Hunt's Autumn Statement - open thread

So - what do we think?   Does Hunt's Statement change anything?   Is the Tory goose so truly cooked, nothing can save it?   Has he succeeded in laying a trap for Labour?   Is he scorching the earth ahead of 2025, Gordon-Brown style?

Answers on a postcard ...

ND

Matt said...

Is there anything that actually makes a significant difference to people's wallet?

The reduction in NI from 12% to 10% gives me about £50 per month - I'm sure there is something in the detail that takes more than that back each month.

5:39 pm
Anonymous said...

“you wait 13 years for a Tory tax cut and then none come along at once”. Good line (can’t remember whose)

9:34 pm
dearieme said...

Dull dog makes dull dog's breakfast.

10:33 pm

