Harry vs Piers: couldn't they both lose?

Whenever I see someone who's done one Very Good Thing, but is otherwise seriously reprehensible, I am reminded of Auberon Waugh's dictum on Rupert Murdoch: for crushing the print unions, Murdoch deserves a dukedom. For everything else - one of the less pleasant circles of Hell. Piers Morgan has long been in this category, his One Good Thing being unremitting onslaught on the hypocrisies of the House of Sussex. For the rest, well, how has he escaped sanction here on earth, let alone Hell in the life to come?
Ironic, then, that Harry Sussex might also be working his way towards doing One** Good Thing as he lights a fuse under Morgan. Harry has his Dukedom already, of course - maybe we can regard that as a down-payment. And, come to think about it, he already has his circle of Hell ... well, purgatory, anyhow.
Hopefully, they can both lose. Hopefully also, Harry is redeemable. We must all hope for redemption.
ND
___________
** Let's also grant him full credit for some of his pre-Markle charity endeavours.
