Monday 26 February 2024
2024 Predictions Compo: Putin Election Update
One of the questions in this year's Predictions Compo is:
Size of V. Putin's share of the Russian vote (as announced)
I have news from my quite-good-but-not-wholly-reliable Russian sources that the answer will be not unadjacent to
87%.
Just saying.
ND
Nick Drew
