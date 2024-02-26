Monday 26 February 2024

2024 Predictions Compo: Putin Election Update

 One of the questions in this year's Predictions Compo is:

  • Size of V. Putin's share of the Russian vote (as announced)
I have news from my quite-good-but-not-wholly-reliable Russian sources that the answer will be not unadjacent to 87%.

Just saying.

ND

