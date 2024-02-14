AEP on 'Green Boom': not quite the full picture

As oft-noted here, Evans-Pritchard is often amusingly contrarian with an interesting point to make; and equally often just plain bonkers. His latest DTel offering - fresh from his triumphant insistence that Labour should stick to its £28 billion pledge, hoho - straddles both characterisations.
This is the year the world’s green juggernaut becomes unstoppable - the greatest economic growth story since the industrial revolution has crossed a critical threshold
Well, we read what he writes and we know what he means: but caveats need to be entered.
1. 2024 isn't the year: it was 2018-19, as explained here several times. This was the window in time through which shone the dazzling light of expenditure on adaptation / resilience to climate change being classified by the UN as "green", & therefore qualifying for government subsidy / underwriting etc. At this point, every traditional steel-n-concrete industry and their bankers realised this Green thing really had something in it for them - road repairs, sea defences, flood protection measures, reservoirs etc etc. At which point - and that's 5 years ago now, Ambrose - the switch was thrown.
(Not all Greens are big fans of this development. For one thing, dosh for adaptation diverts funds away from what they'd prefer to be spending money on; and for another, it can be portrayed as having given up on outright prevention of climate change, which many of them still cling to.)
2. There's a renewal in oil & gas, too. More than one thing can be true at once, in this complicated world of ours. The big O&G companies - and not just the Aramcos, ADNOCs & Petronas's of this world; it's Exxon, Shell, Total, BP and Equinor, too - have tracked the spending on renewables, modelled its impact, and noticed that the green trajectory lauded by AEP isn't going to eliminate the need for oil & gas for a very long time yet to come - the tobacco industry phenomenon I've written about before. It might have been just the NOCs, the Chinese, and the piratical energy traders who benefitted: but now the IOCs have started to reorient.
So, quietly at first (except Total**: their buccaneering CEO is made of stronger stuff), they've started on strategies that will allow them to carry on with their traditional businesses, while maintaining at least some kind of green front. An ostentatious readiness to get stuck into the 'S' bit of CCS is one such wheeze; a bit of renewable investment of their own is also in the mix (except for Exxon, which started thinking that maybe it didn't need to change after all, a couple of years ahead of the others).
I'm not sure how the stock markets will handle this, or the pension funds. But be in no doubt, however the spoils are shared and the shares are held, there's a long-term viable business still there.
** This may have awkward consequences for Total, because it has been identified as #1 Bad Guy by the greens who are willing to go violent, and they plan to target it.
Seems to me the difference is between the cashflow calculus of 'Green' and the cashflow calculus of oil, gas, leccy companies. Green cashflow seems a bit more circuitous.
Green seems to need the involvement of 3rd parties to hive off the 'harm' done by traditional industries. The problem is this task is outside the normal economic model used by accountants. The hiving off of cash into Green is not an obvious benefit - else everyone would do it. But involves 3rd parties who don't always have skin in the game and might be quite happy to skim off cash in return for nothing or political gains.
A trawl through the comments of the few respectable newspapers reveals the widely divergent opinions and political slants people will take. Whilst there is not much divergence over the best way to ship oil or electricity.
If Green is to work at all it needs a straight up and down means of accounting that everyone can understand and follow and call out fraud and lead false prophets who make false profits off to jail. That means Green needs accounting identities that are verifiable as well as physics/chemical identities that are verifiable. Might be a while coming.
But... but ... coal and oil burning in 2023 was at record levels.. just not in the UK.
BTW every political figure and most media economists blame our insane energy prices on "Russia's war on Ukraine", while conveniently ignoring that it's our response to the war, not the war itself, that's caused the big bills.
Except IIRC the good Mr Drew? Doesn't he think there's no connection?
I remember the Birkenhead dockers refusing to unload Russian crude for the now Indian-owned Stanlow refinery (do we own anything any more?).
It's so much more moral to send the oil to India, where they refine it and ship it back at a higher price to the UK.
Actually, it is.
Russia, who is the one the West wants to reduce cash flow too, is selling Oil, gas, coal, at a discount cheap price to China/India etc.
If they then refine and sell to the west, Russia is still losing out on the price it could have obtained, direct.
There has to be a price for stealing territory and inflicting war on neighbours.
Russia’s price is a catastrophic two year + war, that has done untold, irreparable damage to its world standing. It’s ability to trade. Even it’s Ability to threaten.
Russia has lost hundreds of thousands of young men, which it cannot replace with its dismal social demographics.
It has lost its external airlines business
It’s stuttering consumer market
Foreign investment
Foreign Technology
And
It’s enormous stock of Cold War equipment of all types. Lost forever.
Right at the start of the war, Mr Drew suggested this would be like The Finland Winter War.
In which Finland ultimately had to concede territory. But showed how toothless, incompetent. Poorly attained and and poorly led the Red Communist Army really was.
Jim - If Green is to work at all it needs a straight up and down means of accounting that everyone can understand and follow and call out fraud and lead false prophets who make false profits off to jail. That means Green needs accounting identities that are verifiable as well as physics/chemical identities that are verifiable
That is a really great comment - for which, thanks!
To give one very particular instance: the IPCC approach to "carbon accounting" which gives a pretext** for HMG, Drax et al to ignore completely the CO2 given off at the point of combustion of biomass fuel. Outright chicanery, and it costs us billions (plus, for those who care about such things, a very big addition to the CO2 resident in the atmosphere)
The whole area of "levelised costs" of different types of energy-source is a complete nonsense: you'll find any answer you want. Greens, of course, select the answers that don't take into account system costs: very handy for them. Everyone plays smoke-and-mirrors with the data - a complete minefield, wrecking any prospect of rational policy-making
_____________
** technically, the IPCC doesn't mandate ignoring CO2-at-combustion, and indeed the IPCC makes that clear: but pretext it remains, eagerly seized upon by fat vested interests
Cheers, Bill.
Anon, we've had this before. Putin started throttling gas supplies to Europe in early summer 2021, which turned the screws on an energy & commodities price ramp that had already started, for reasons of post-covid economy-boosting plans in most countries, esp China, which I was writing about here in the Feb of that year. He did clearly did it (we can now say with hindsight) as a softening-up measure, by way of depleting gas inventories going into winter, ahead of the war he knew he was going to start.
So the energy crisis proper dates from several months before the Feb '22 invasion, even if greatly exacerbated by it. Now sling yer hook.
BQ - yet Russia seems to be a lot less "catastrophically damaged" than the EU and the UK.
I wonder if the median 25 year old Russian worker can afford a house, and then afford to heat it?
We've gone from 25 year olds being able to afford a house in 1978 on one income, to the point where a car is becoming unaffordable at that age. I remember my mate with a 1.6 Capri, aged about 21 "it's a sports car for working people" he said.
(FWIW I agree with everyone about the green accounting. When you hear London hedge funds are buying Welsh hill farms for the carbon sink credits...)
ND - I get your drift re throttling. But our current plight is "greatly exacerbated", as you say, by our actions (and those of our 'allies').
OT but I assume you've seen this...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/feb/14/nhs-nurses-being-investigated-for-industrial-scale-qualifications
Whoever heard of fraud from Nigeria?
@Anon - Russia may appear to be doing well, but that is because they're on a war economy, and that can only last so long.
The long term damage has been catastrophic, whilst the West will rebound, maybe not as well as years past, but it will rebound, Russia is going to find it hard going.
The West finds itself fortunate - the same demographic problems impacting us, are being inflicted on our (fr)enemies too, so they're not going to find it as easy to take advantage.
We still need to figure out how to square the circle of needing immigration with a population roundly fed up of some of its consequences.
At least we've not immigrant gangs torching Amazon warehouses. Yet. So Russia is certainly ahead of us on that curve with Wildberries flambe.
CH - is there an "us" any more?
When Grant Shapps was beating the war drums a couple of weeks back, the usually jingoistic Mail commenters were not exactly rushing to sign up.
And who are our enemies?
If you look at median wages in say 1978 and median house prices at that time, then compare with today, it's apparent that the life-chances of a young person now are much worse than they were then.
Destroying those life chances has been a bipartisan project. I often wonder if the "Tory scum" approach of the Guardian is just to keep the punters fired up against a straw man enemy.
