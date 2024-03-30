Saturday 30 March 2024

Happy Easter: some music

Over at Sacker's blog, there's an interesting Good Friday post from 'JD': a religious procession in the Spanish town of Avilés, taking place to a somewhat syncopated drumbeat.  Somewhat disconcerting, too - take a look for yourself - in all that Inquisition garb, making the drumbeat even more sinister.  At least to Protestants like me.

It put me immediately in mind of another procession I've personally witnessed - in the oddly similarly-named Ávila‎, another Spanish town: in fact, a splendid walled city.  Their procession is in honour of St Teresa.  And the thing is, they also process to syncopated drumbeat - though not identical with the one in Sackers' post.  And no pointy hats, either.  Sadly, I haven't quickly been able to find it on youtube.

I wonder if all Spanish religious processions jive in the same manner - perhaps one of our readers knows?

Anyhow, here's some more fine Easter music - Wagner's Karfreitagszauber from Parsifal.  Not a Catholic, Wagner.

ND

PS: the other vid from JD's post - from Pergolesi's Stabat Mater - is worth listening to, as well.  Wiki mentions that Bach picked up on it: and to my ear, there's something there that Mozart must have picked up on too, for his mighty Requiem.

Posted by
Labels: ,

3 comments:

dearieme said...

Easter is like Christmas: the art is to avoid horrible music. I'm thinking of Easter Parade or I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas.

7:51 pm
djm said...

Is that the tradesmans ent6race to Berchtesgaden ?

7:56 pm
Anonymous said...

It looks like Anton Corbijns video for "Atmosphere" by Joy Division after Ian Curtis topped himself...

8:26 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)