2024 Predictions Compo: Bankman-Fried Update

So we have an outcome on yet another of our 2024 predictions compo items: SB-F's sentence & fine. The jail term is clear enough, the fine less so: he must "forfeit $11bn in assets". Is that a fine? Anyhow, it's financial - and a much bigger number than almost any of us guessed. In fairness, we've still the appeal to be heard so let's wait up.
There seems also to be belated news on the UK's recessionary status in 4Q23, which might impact on the results of last year's compo. Must look into that.
Some of you have been kind enough to note that my early intelligence on Putin's share of the vote turned out to be spot-on. Yup, when the fix went in there were some communicative folks in the know who just couldn't contain themselves. Russia is like that.
ND
"let's wait up" What, the result of the appeal will be known before a late bedtime? I don't believe it.
