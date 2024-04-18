Gold: a very traditional debating point

Well, turned out 2015 was not just a five-year low, it was a turning point, with gold on a rising trend thereafter, There was a high in July 2020; Russia's invasion of Ukraine didn't seem to register much; and the 2020 peak has been surpassed comfortably all this year. Somebody will doubtless have a chart-based view: and I'd note that many key commodities seemed to have turned a corner just recently (certainly the energy-related ones I look at).
Given that the gold market has many of the hallmarks** of a fair & easy place to invest and trade - deep liquidity; transparency; security (if you don't get suckered by the wrong platform) - the old discussion-points bear dusting off. Do we have here the perfect hedge against Bad News? That tends to be my way of looking at it. Was 2015 a good year for news? There's certainly a load of grim tidings circulating this year. Of course, some folk view gold like others see Bitcoin - a market phenomenon with plenty of emotion & sentiment surrounding it, but nothing to take seriously.
What do we think? Over to t'readership.
ND
