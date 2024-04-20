Nuclear fuel: an important development

Yesterday I met a senior DESNZ type who was a bit miffed that there'd been very little coverage of this announcement from January -
UK invests in high-tech nuclear fuel to push Putin out of global energy market: £300 million UK investment to support domestic production of fuel required to power next-generation nuclear reactors. First European country to launch high-assay low enriched uranium (HALEU) programme ... Investment will end Russia’s reign as the only commercial producer of HALEU. The UK will become the first country in Europe to launch a high-tech HALEU nuclear fuel programme, strengthening supply for new nuclear projects and driving Putin further out of global energy markets.
That's the DESNZ press release header, incidentally. Setting aside the Putin-baiting, tabloid-style punchline - they really were trying for media coverage, but that stuff never works - this is one of those very rare beasts, an actually strategic government measure.
Well, I certainly missed this in Jan. On further investigation, it turns out the French are doing something similar, and the USA started last year. Over the past two years we've had the occasional BTL comment on the need for this. Quite refreshing when governments take logical actions, even if belatedly.
Now, where's my shopping list ..?
ND
