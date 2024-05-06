Trade war with China, hmm?

"The EU has restated its readiness to launch a trade war with China over imports of cheap electric cars, steel and cheap solar and wind technology, with Ursula von der Leyen saying the bloc will “not waver” from protecting industries and jobs after a meeting with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, on his multi-day tour of Europe ...
If she's serious, the cost of (inter alia) net-zero programmes across Europe will go through the roof: and in principle at least, that's non-discretionary spending. It'll be made all the more acute by the forthcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. I presume it would also be the final nail in the coffin of German exports to China. And who'd have any euros left over for Ukraine? It's quite a bluff, if that's what it is.
If she means it, well all I can say is: assuming the UK would somehow get swept up in this rather than being a lucky beneficiary of ramped-up Chinese dumping, then not for the first time in recent years, I will be very glad of my substantial hedge against inflation. (No, not gold - that's against Bad News.)
Incidentally, you gotta smile at the nasty conference-hall-style chair Macron gave Xi at the Élysée. That wobbly table looks rather egalitarian, too ... He gave Trump a much nicer time.
