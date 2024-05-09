Where will the engineers come from?

Recently we aired the thesis that the oil & gas majors (Exxon, Shell, BP, Total, Equinor et al) have effectively given up on net zero and, with greater or lesser degrees of 'green camouflage', intend to be sure of their share of many more decades of mainstream hydrocarbon business. Shell was Exhibit 'A'. Now we read:
Shell to close Chinese green power generation business Decision comes amid wider Western exodus from communist country
So: to which universities does Shell go with its recruiting campaigns these days, then? Ans: those of the Far East, almost exclusively. It's not just the source of underpaid care workers and nail-bar slaves, then.
The Greens hope(d) to winkle the oil & gas cos out via ESG & investment boycotts, but that doesn't seem to be working as planned. If Green indoctrination starves them of home-nation staff, but can't prevent bright, diligent, mobile Chinese / Malay / Vietnamese / Filipino engineers from filling their ranks, a decade from now, those oil & gas companies are going to have a very odd profile.
Perhaps the Army could also recruit there, too? The Gurkhas have always been enthusiastic recruits. And I bet you wouldn't need to worry about all that pronoun nonsense that's infected the Armed Forces these days.
So what are home grown engineering grads going into? Still the city/finance? Or maybe they are smart enough to see the writing on the wall and are training to be diversity co-ordinators instead?
Engineering was made terminally naff by Blue Peter and Tomorrow's World.
Long long ago school encouraged oiks to be nuclear physicists and/or Russian translators. Too thick, didn't fancy that. Later on met those nuclear physicists working as computer programmers - no money/work in nuke. The Russian translators washed up as book editors - no money in Russian. Message - whatever government encourages - don't.
In my industrial training the senior engineers wasted no time declaring 'no way my kids are going into engineering - no money. They're going to be lawyers or beancounters'. Back then Mr Weinstock had a firm grip on wage rates and computers were attractive young ladies with a strong calculator arm.
Later on in consultancy discovered where all the spare physicists, mathematicians, chemists, engineers, psychologists and assorted BS merchants went. Wise to keep quiet about knowing too much tech but making sure you read the latest HBR and could spiel it for 5 minutes was the road to success. Being able to size up a job was a sought after skill. A little further up the class system nice people aspired to a job at the BBC or one of the better regulators so I'm told.
So the merry go round goes. Sooner or later China will develop aesthetics degrees and snobbery and nice kids will want to become Mandarins and the baton of integral calculus will pass on to others. Which leaves the West having a long ride round the wheel still to come.
