"Best prepared new government ever" - what?

So the story goes, that the Liz Truss meltdown at the back end of 2022 convinced the world and his dog that Labour was nailed on to be the next government. At this point, the money and consultancy-resources started pouring in, the media suspended their critical faculties, foreign governments started paying attention to David Lammy, Sue Grey was hired to ensure the would-be ministers were knocked into shape, etc etc[1].
In short, this was to be the best prepared, most seriously focussed incoming government in living memory. No more Johnsons, no more Trusses - the grown-ups are in town, taking names and kicking butt!
Well. In announcement after announcement it transpires they've been winging it all along, and continue to do so. Just a tiny sample of nonsenses. Energy: we're obviously covering this one in detail as it unravels, but suffice to note here that in the past few days there's been loose talk from the new energy policy establishment suggesting that when he walked into his new office Miliband had no serious plan whatever to achieve his fatuous 100%-decarb-by-2030 goal, not even a figleaf or some blotchy notes on a napkin: he's now commissioned work to establish whether it's feasible at all[2].
Housing: any fool could have told Rayner that the Grenfell Inquiry would inevitably result in urgent works to remove and replace cladding up and down the land, absorbing a material chunk of the building industry's available pool of labour. OK, Yvette Cooper will be told to issue a million more work visas, but it still means Labour's housing targets are as empty as their energy plans.
Tax: we read today that plans to tighten up on non-doms might raise either nothing at all, or maybe even less than nothing, because walking away is such an easy option for the people in question -gangway for Mrs Sunak there! (Is this the most pronounced Laffer Curve known to man?) But, oh dear, Reeves needed £1bn from non-doms for, err, something worthy!
You can no doubt chip in with your favourite examples of industrial-scale non-preparedness in terms of detailed policy. And as for the ethos of casual money-grubbing self-enrichment ...
And then there's Sue Grey herself. Exactly where is her genius for political management and administrative competence? Can anyone point to a single manifestation? The best anyone seems to have on offer - and these are Starmer-directed Cabinet stooges talking off the record in vain attempts to stem the tide of sewage coursing down Whitehall - is that she's really quite a good listener, and if they butter her up nicely they might get some airtime with Starmer just once in a while.
Someone will always say: Thatcher looked pretty stupid in her early months. I disagree. She certainly suffered from Cabinet dissent - not something that Starmer seems likely to replicate - because she'd picked such a 'balanced' team, including some of the most independent-minded, initiative-replete heavyweights that UK politics has produced. Well, dissent can certainly be a drag. But she was a master of detail, knew her mind, and had the drive to bring everything with her. (She also had some genuine capital-P Political strategists on the team: Morgan McSweeney is just a superior student politician of the Jack Straw / George Osborne variety.)
Very late in the day, Starmer was fed the line that awkward decisions can be dodged if you simply Go For Growth, and that's about all he's got. A slogan. Oh, and it's his self-proclaimed responsibility to stop the embarrassing leaks. Too late, mate, the media have un-suspended their critical faculties and scent blood - lots of it.
Where does improvement in this government's performance come from? It's not obvious, is it?
ND
[1] One can point to several other amusing symptoms, my favourite being the odious Dale Vince who switched from being a financier of the revolting green yoof, to becoming a highly partisan Labour activist, to the point of very ostentatiously attacking the Green Party in seats where they looked like (and indeed were) a serious threat to Labour.
[2] I can save him the bother, and my fees are modest compared to those of PWC. The answer is 'Nope'.
