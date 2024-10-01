Port Talbot; Ratcliffe; Grangemouth - the plan unfolds

Q: Does Labour - the party of, errr, labour - have an industrial policy? Or an employment policy?
A: Yes! It's the "Just Transition" from bad old dirty, analogue fossil-fuel jobs to "good" clean new digital green jobs. 650,000 of them!
Well, there go the dirty jobs alright: who needed steel, electricity or petrol anyhow? So the retraining schemes will be getting into gear. Remind us, how many people does one of those big new data centres employ?
Still, I suppose someone will be needed for building all those new houses we are told about.
ND
