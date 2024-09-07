Weekend Fun

So this weekend the wife has booked us in to a 'boutique hotel', and I'm sure we'll have a wonderful time. The establishment offers a range of different rooms, of which this is one.
Wonder what attracted Mrs D's attention to this place ?
ND
The breakfast ?Have a great time.
This weekend my wife will be trying to install order into our back-porch-cum-potting-shed. It's the complement to the Spring cleaning urge.When we bought the house we half expected to use the space as a (rather small) conservatory. I do hope Two Tier isn't going to increase our Council Tax just because we have a faux-conservatory or, indeed, a faux-garage (which is actually a store for bikes, garden tools, freezers, old paint, motor oils, and so on.
Double garages are for a car, single garages are for lawn mowers ...
TTK (actually Sunak) increased ours. Summerhouse. Went up a band.
Would it be remiss of me to ask…Sorry, never mind…
