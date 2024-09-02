Guardian Goings-on(2): Better news - and at Beeb too!

Having recently had a go at the Graun for its evident decision[1] to proselytise actively on behalf of a partisan position on contestable energy issues, this is by way of a follow-up suggesting that things might be looking up, both at the newspaper and also at the Beeb.
The paper first. At the weekend, their rather good columnist[2] Sonia Sodha had this to say:
Free speech is neither a “nice to have” nor a rightwing project: it is a fundamental tenet of democracy and when it is under threat, it is disempowered minorities who suffer most. Labour needs to stop seeing important free speech protections introduced by Tory ministers as expendable fuel for attacking their predecessors.
And on a quite different topic, Nils Bratley opined as follows:
... before Drax is promised a penny extra from billpayers, Ed Miliband, the energy secretary, should commission a properly independent review of the business model of burning wood pellets to generate electricity. It should cover both the environmental impact ... and the stupendous subsidies.
I strongly applaud both sentiments. And both are clearly opinion pieces, which is the honourable way to go for a proper newspaper.
Now for the Beeb. I am delighted to note that they have genuinely got their teeth into two stories that essentially reflect a proper critique / criticism of Starmer's Labour Party. The first is the Winter Fuel payments issue, which Reeves and Starmer have strongly signalled they intend to tough out - it's in that category we highlighted of Reasons Aplenty for Ruthless Whipping. But, patently, they can't be taking any pleasure in the way it's rumbling on. The awful Alastair Campbell used to say that if an awkward story runs for more than 3 days, you've got a problem. Well, this one is several weeks and counting, and the Beeb has taken it to its heart in ways that make the problem worse for the government. As well they might - it's an early unforced error and an acute political test for Labour: but personally I had felt there'd be a longer period where the uncritical pre-election fawning over Starmer would be continuing in that quarter. Seemingly not[3]. This isn't any more than their charter requires of them, but given past performance it's moderately encouraging. Credit where it's due.
The send is their gleeful playing-up of the outrageous story of "Parliament's biggest landlord", the reprehensible Jas Athwal MP. One has to pick through issues like this with caution, but in the background there's the sordid prevalence of a certain type of landlord mercilessly exploiting tenants of the same ethnicity as themselves - "own-country landlord" is generally how the victims ruefully express their plight. Maybe Mr Athwal's portfolio is not of this profile - but the Beeb evidently knows. Their ability to report on renters' profiles has however been hampered by the fact that the people they got interviews from were subsequently intimidated into silence, as the Beeb reported, and withdrew permission for their statements to be used. Reasonable people will doubtless draw their own conclusions. The Beeb clearly has it in for Athwal - a man parachuted into his seat in Labour's nasty little pre-election deselection campaign - and, often with smiles on their faces when reporting his twisting and turning, seems determined to run him to ground. Once again, credit where it's due, & plaudits to them for their journalism.
[1] By way of explicit ratification, here's their resident green wingnut George Monbiot:
"For every pound or dollar spent on ['climate crisis'] persuasion by an environmental charity or newspaper ..."
[2] Inter alia, she's broadly sound on the baleful 'trans' issue, too. How much sh*t must she get from the fundies at the Graun?
[3] Of course, anti Starmer animus can easily come from several angles: many lefties hate him cordially, as much as does anyone with the slightest regards for probity & intellectual integrity
There are two hard and difficult conversations any government has to have with the electorate. The first is demographics and how much of state support can the nation have? The second is how many people can that redefined state support?
Time to have that conversation and if WFA is the catalyst then all well and good.
Perhaps as part of that future discussion could encompass why we need the BBC or the Monarchy. [Other financial black holes available.]
