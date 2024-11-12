Russia - extreme measures to prop up the birth rate

As we well know, declining birth rates across substantial parts of the globe, coupled in many countries with ever-increasing longevity (of a sickly fashion), is a massive strategic issue - economic, social, political, demographic, you name it. Russia has it as bad as any, and they are now losing their youthful menfolk to war at a striking rate. As elsewhere, they are increasingly reliant on immigrant labour, but as elsewhere this causes serious tensions. Wage inflation is rampant as the war economy grows.
But Putin is, after his fashion, a strategist - and plans are afoot to rectify the situation long-term. Some of what follows is in the "do we really believe this?" category, but I assure you it all comes from informed Russian sources. Measures under active consideration include:
- a "childlessness tax"
- reducing the age of consent (the earlier kids get at it, the more offspring they'll have - that's the theory)
- banning abortion
- banning divorce
- contraceptive purchase made significantly more difficult
- revival of all manner of patriotic "have lots of children!" campaigns from former years
- Orthodox priests to tell their flock childlessness is a sin
- tax breaks for large families
- some of Putin's childless mistresses to "mend their ways" rather publicly
- banning alcohol
Banning alcohol? In Russia?? Yes, you heard that right. When I first read this, I assumed it was some Russian satirist at work: just one piss-take too far - but no. Apparently there will be some experimental "dry regions" established in the near future.
Never, ever, consider getting into a drinking contest with Russians - they have what is termed "special training". If you've never been there, it can be like Saturday night in the Gorbals, seven days a week. For Russians, hitting the age of 60 is a really big deal, so many of them keel over of alcohol-related causes before then. In any office, at all levels of seniority you'll find puffy, red-faced people bimbling around doing not very much: that's the latitude given to dipsos. As for the streets ... Russian cops carry big black-and-white striped sticks, notionally for traffic control, with which they tenderly shepherd the drunks into side alleys.
Good luck with that aspect of policy, eh?
ND
6 comments:
The policies won't work. In the West the anti-child policies of youngish women are presumably based on status-hunting. In the Far East perhaps they're based on avoiding marriage as domestic hard labour. In Russia you'd have to have a decent grasp of "why" before you start fannying around with policies of the sort that a schoolchild would suggest.
Tell me, with so many young men dead or incapacitated what are all the young women going to do? Emigrate to Western Europe?
To be fair, in the UK I paid exactly the same amount of tax as a father of four as I did as a single person, and the fact that I was supporting them plus a stay at home wife made zero odds.
The UK tax and benefit system could have been (and for all I know has been, given the lunacy in our universities) deliberately designed to suppress fertility among intelligent Brits and inflate it among the underclass and immigrants from patriarchal societies that make the Victorians seem woke.
Beams and motes here methinks.
I think the latest figures were that 30%+ of England and Wales births had at least one parent born abroad - and that doesn't include the births to minority "Brits".
Putin has many issues to deal with, but at least he accepts there's a problem - whereas Boris's contribution (apart from his personal efforts) is the number of Francophone Africans with pushchairs I see in Lidl.
I see that if you persuade elderly maiden aunt that the NHS should kill her, you'll be in a lot of trouble if found out. But how will you be found out if the only witness is deceased?
Do not decry maiden aunts. In the 1970s one left me £25. God knows how I coped with that unexpected accession of great wealth.
A week's wages in the early 70s!
