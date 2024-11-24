Xi humiliates Starmer

I return from a trip last week to find two obviously connected headlines that don't seem to have been juxtaposed in the MSM.
UK's Starmer Confronts Xi on Human Rights at G-20 (here)
Hong Kong jails 45 pro-democracy activists 'for trying to overthrow city's government' in latest China-imposed crackdown (here)
China is obsessed by symbolism in such matters, and the timing won't be remotely coincidental. Has anyone dared to tell Starmer that this can only be a calculated, deliberately humiliating slap in the face?
And why has this obvious aspect not - so far as I can find - been reported on here? Someone please correct me if I'm wrong about that, but as I say, I haven't found it.
