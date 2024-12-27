Reality dawns on (some) lefties

In a world of echo-chamber opinion-forming, it's always important to keep up with What The Other Side Thinks. My go-to for what is sometimes called the 'Movement Left'** is Novara Media, a fairly businesslike collective containing its rag-bag share of humourless, mulish identitarians but also some very intelligent people, occasionally with sufficient of an empirical bent to pay attention when it really becomes obvious they are barking up the wrong tree, doctrine or no doctrine. The recent US election can have that effect on people.
By way of an end-of-year review, their three leading lights (Bastani, Sarkar & Walker) put out this video which I commend to you. Note in particular the second main section - "Did 'Woke' Die in 2024?" - starting around 25 minutes in. It contains some pretty trenchant critique of a lot of stuff their general political tendencies would have strongly inclined them towards fairly unreflectively in the past, as they pretty much admit. Marks the (grudging) acknowledgement of a lost battle in the culture war, I'd say.
The best critiques of those baleful leftist manifestations often come from the more intelligent & reflective corners of the Left itself. I can also suggest Brian Leiter and Adolph Reed (both American) for more of the same. Self-professed Marxists all - but smart with it, and contemptuous of what richly deserves contempt. (Kathleen Stock ditto, but I'm not sure she's a Marxist.)
** Roughly speaking, comfortably elitist middle-class leftists outside of regular party politics, mostly youngish & protest-oriented, generally woke and prone to 'language-/ though-policing' - and thus also inevitably further left than anything as boring as Labour itself.
Thanks Nick, a bit late but one of the most valuable Christmas pressies…
Ms. Stock. When still in situ at Sussex, I suggested that the only way to exorcise woke from Academia was to defund any institution that pushed it. In those days, it was pretty much just the Humanities, but now of course STEM as well. They have been thorough, that's for sure.
No, no, she replied. Academia will be able to fix it.
Asked her again after they cancelled her.
No response.
A gotcha, I'd have to say.
Pull the funding plug and voila!
