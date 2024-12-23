Monday, 23 December 2024

Xmas Quiz: guess the audience!

With the year-end readership figures all but fiinalised and the rankings being very clear-cut, we are in a position to pose a little teaser:  over the course of 2024 ...

... which are the top 5 countries-of-origin of the C@W readership? 

(per blogger-stats provided by google).  Answers in descending order, please.  

If anyone gets this right, I shall suspect it's CU or BQ, both of whom still have admin access, much as we miss them.  I couldn't have guessed myself.  Clue:  forget whatever you imagine to be C-O-O of the BTL commenter population, we ain't representative.

PS: someone might tell me I'm being naïve, but I can't imagine the answer is "actually they are all bots".  If I'm wrong about that, it means (a) that's one helluva lot of bots out there - what are they all doing?  (b) they must keep coming back a remarkable number of times - why would they do that?  (c) they are quite discerning bots because they come in numbers relating to the subject-matter of individual posts, as far as I can judge. 

Answers on New Year's Day.

ND



Matt said...

UK
USA
Russia
Germany
China

12:22 pm
Jan said...

UK
France
Australia
USA
Italy

12:58 pm
dearieme said...

I'm puzzled: how could anyone know the "countries-of-origin"? Surely the best you can get is the country they are clicking from?

1:07 pm
Nick Drew said...

Because Google AI knows everything. Of course. (They've hacked the Chinese camera-transmitters hidden in all consumer electricals)

1:23 pm

