Xmas Quiz: guess the audience!

With the year-end readership figures all but fiinalised and the rankings being very clear-cut, we are in a position to pose a little teaser: over the course of 2024 ...
... which are the top 5 countries-of-origin of the C@W readership?
(per blogger-stats provided by google). Answers in descending order, please.
If anyone gets this right, I shall suspect it's CU or BQ, both of whom still have admin access, much as we miss them. I couldn't have guessed myself. Clue: forget whatever you imagine to be C-O-O of the BTL commenter population, we ain't representative.
PS: someone might tell me I'm being naïve, but I can't imagine the answer is "actually they are all bots". If I'm wrong about that, it means (a) that's one helluva lot of bots out there - what are they all doing? (b) they must keep coming back a remarkable number of times - why would they do that? (c) they are quite discerning bots because they come in numbers relating to the subject-matter of individual posts, as far as I can judge.
Answers on New Year's Day.
ND
4 comments:
UK
USA
Russia
Germany
China
UK
France
Australia
USA
Italy
I'm puzzled: how could anyone know the "countries-of-origin"? Surely the best you can get is the country they are clicking from?
Because Google AI knows everything. Of course. (They've hacked the Chinese camera-transmitters hidden in all consumer electricals)
