At last, the 2025 Predictions Compo!

OK, here we go for 2025. In keeping with tradition, answers on a postcard BTL, if you please.
1. Name of first sitting MP defecting to Reform
2. Date of Starmer's first Cabinet reshuffle, as defined below. One bonus point for each correctly-named departure or clear-cut demotion. Two bonus points for any complete change precisely identified (named outgoer and named replacement)
3. Anything you care to predict about the German Fed elections
4. Composition of German government coalition by year-end (if none finalised by then, say 'none')
5. Dollar / rouble exchange rate on Christmas Eve
6. Oh, all right then: FTSE100 on Christmas Eve
(For masochists) Bonus wildcard essay question : at headline level, what will be the state of play in Ukraine at year-end?
Go for it!
ND
"Cabinet reshuffle" = two or more changes to the Cabinet roster, unforced by resignation or death. Splitting of an existing Cabinet post into two or more new positions doesn't count per se - only if accompanied by reshuffle as defined above.
