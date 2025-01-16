Trump: using the levers of his very great power

A longstanding strategy which is often attributed to (e.g.) Israel is to nurture the reputation of being outright crazy, with the 'benefit' that everyone else thinks: they're crazy enough, they really might do it!
Re-enter Donald Trump, who is already claiming - probably with justification - to have been instrumental in the (putative) ceasefire in Gaza. It's pretty obvious his influence is already being felt elsewhere too, such is his hard-earned reputation for maverick behaviour, no guesswork required. What interests me most is that over the past few weeks he's been showing some serious understanding of just how far this could take him, and just how extensive are the levers of (indirect) power he will enjoy.
Long-time readers will know I often praise Mandelson for having a genuinely broad and creative approach to what can be done with power. There aren't so many with that degree of lateral thinking. We been given glimpses now, as to just how widely Trump is casting his gaze and, allied with his "tariff is my favourite word" weapon, it's pretty revolutionary.
Start with his designs on US territorial expansion, a topic possibly considered dead since the Alaska purchase of 1867. Greenland. Canada! People are already sketching out how it might be done. Then think about Europe. "Unless you guys increase your defence spending, NOW, to 3% GDP, I'm withdrawing from NATO. You have three months to pass the legislation." And so on - no need to give the man ideas.
Perhaps Mandelson isn't such a bad choice for Ambassador after all.
ND
4 comments:
What Trump has done (nay, is doing and will no doubt continue to do) is to blow a loud — and deserved — raspberry to the collective coterie of goodthinkers (on both the left and the right) who have not only bought into the intellectual trap but who have convinced Serious People the world over that “we can’t do anything because of everything”.
I worry then about WW3. Netanyahu knows Trump holds Israeli defence in his hands (although I imagine there'd be a real risk of Trump's assassination), but he doesn't bankroll Russia.
I'm not sure I can imagine Russia settling for anything less than something which would look like Ukraine's defeat to Congress. So, Trump calls their non-bluff - what's he going to do?
(I see that Israel have started the "peace deal" by slaughtering another 70 people)
"a topic possibly considered dead since the Alaska purchase of 1867." The US bought what are now the US Virgin Islands from Denmark in 1917. Denmark, note!
