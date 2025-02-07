War to the knife with Greens: Starmer going for broke

Going for growth? There's every sign Starmer is going for broke - a slew of deeply controversial decisions either made already, or being readied, all in a rush. Someone's told him it'll be a compelling, critical-mass message for all those would-be investors in UK plc that he's really open for business and will trample down all nay-sayers into the building-site dust. (And presumably McSweeney has told him that 'all at once' is the best tactic.)
- Support for Heathrow third runway (already signaled explicitly)
- 'Nothing to stand in the way of new nukes' (yesterday)
- 'Likely to grant Rosebank etc oil/gas production licences' (yesterday)
- Extension of subsidies for Drax (Monday, by all accounts)
Everyone has their favourite 'hate' - mine is Drax; & I approve of Rosebank - and there is many a Green (and Red-Green) who hates them all with equal passion. Perhaps there is someone other than Reeves who loves them all? The construction industry, I guess, although they get nothing from the Drax announcement because Drax won't be committing to it's putative, ridiculous next-phase project "BECCS" in the near future - in fact, maybe never.
Wow. Has McSweeney decided there'll be a month of massive sound & fury, followed by the usual amnesia? Are the lefties who've just had the Whip restored so pathetically grateful, they'll take the required vow of silence? Will the construction unions come swinging in with big support?
And Miliband ..? Ah yes, we've mused about him several times. He's swallowed LHR3. He is in favour of nukes, and can probably swallow Drax (with much sophistry). But Rosebank? Lots of pundits are tipping him to quit over this, but I reckon otherwise: check his performance at the ESNZ Select Committee last month (linked to in an earlier post) - he very studiously repeated the exact wording of the Labour manifesto pledge: no new exploration licences. Rosebank et al don't need an exploration licence, just a production permit. I reckon he's swallowed it already, but we may soon find out. His substantial cred with the greeny-lefties is going to be stretched to breaking-point soon. What spectator sport this is!
Interestingly, only the nukes on that list above involve government money - and even that has (thus far) been limited to the ill-judged, probably ill-fated Sizewell C. Everything else will either be private money and/or subsidies levied on energy bills. So none of these 'announcements' is anything more than permissory. Performative policy, on the cheap. May never happen (aside from Drax grabbing the new subsidies with both hands, of course).
So: let's see if there's a lasting political cost. Maybe, maybe not.
All good stuff. Problem...
We have shown ourselves, for some decades now, of a complete inability to manage ANY infrastructure project, whether IT or physical structures/transport. Deskilling and the disappearance of politicians with any gravitas, whatsoever.
Are we ****ed? Yup. God knows what state we'll be in when Starmer, Cooper, Rachel from Accounts and Bridget Philistine are done with us...
Ms. Birbalsing, she of Mchaela Academy, whose results compare with Eton, here gives Ms. Philistine a slapping, after a meeting with her.
https://dailysceptic.org/2025/02/06/birbalsingh-blasts-phillipson-you-dont-know-your-own-bill/
For 20 years or more we have done very little physical infrastructure and even less social infrastructure. The last Tory gov knew this and were too busy infighting and too scared of voters to do anything useful. Probably glad to pass over a poisoned chalice.
The chicken have come home to roost, no longer will a lick of magnolia paint and a haircut pay the bills. Starmer is more scared of the markets than he is of a few oiks.
Whether any of this will come to useful fruition is a puzzle. The lawyers will squabble and send in fees, bearded academics will pontificate but diggers pulling up Home Counties or even the Midlands turves - maybe.
I think we can't afford to bugger about with untried ideas that do not come with a project plan, a pert chart and a spreadsheet. Too many notions seem the airy fairy playthings of consultants and publicists. The worry is Starmer does not have enough down-to-earth types to sort the wheat from the chaff.
Already that white hot fad quantum computing seems to lose against brute force and ignorance, otherwise known as AI. BTW, why do those computers use so much water, do they actually pour hot water down the drain?
But 'twas ever thus, the King's court always attracted frauds, mountebanks and projectors. We look across the pond and wonder when will the s**t hit the fan because there they have frauds, mountebanks and projectors on steroids.
"Perhaps there is someone other than Reeves who loves them all? The construction industry, I guess"
So it'll be goodbye to those mythical 1.5 million "homes".
Jim,
£1 billion already spent on consultants, I gather, another FU to OAPs
"Too many notions seem the airy fairy playthings of consultants and publicists. The worry is Starmer does not have enough down-to-earth types to sort the wheat from the chaff."
Thats because politics has become the realm of 'If I say something it becomes reality . I don't have to DO anything to make it so, I can create any reality I want through the power of narrative alone'. Ergo RR can create growth by merely saying 'Let there be growth!'. Equally EM can create a 100% renewable powered grid by just willing one into being before a random date pulled out of his fundament.
These people don't need no stinking laws of physics or economics. They have the Power of The Will. It worked so well for the last adherent of the concept anyway.........
ND> only the nukes on that list above involve government money ... Everything else will either be private money and/or subsidies levied on energy bills.
ND, The nukes under the new Regulated Asset Base (RAB) funding model will be somewhat on our energy bills some 5 or so years ahead of the nukes producing any electricity, as they complete agreed stages of the build. Unless I misunderstand the RAB?
And in our current economic situation is any government keen to be re-elected going to authorise the nukes that will put voters leccy bills up ahead of time? Sort of ECO levy on steroids. (I suppose the sneaky fix might be to authorise some nukes build starts a year or two before an election, so the RAB levy won't apply until after the election.)
I suspect when the forecast price/MWh of the SMRs becomes apparent, the politicians will get cold feet about imposing RAB levy on voters. Apart from the voters being upset, expensive electricity will be truly bad for UK competitiveness. That will be a crunch time for the lobby!
Mr W My comment isn't to do with the RAB aspect, which is as you say. Sizewell has been granted a budget of more than £8bn of outright government cash up front, to "help it reach FID". I have rarely heard anything more ridiculous. EDF has rung rings round the civil service - again ...
Travelling to London by train, you see the new estates on the edge of every town, and the new devs of 5, 6, a dozen houses on the edge of each village. Then take Eurostar through N. France and none of the houses look later than maybe 1970s until you hit Paris and its apartements.
ND - isn't our thraldom to EDF the direct consequence of Anthony Charles Lynton Crosby Blair and his 1998 stop on all new nuclear build? CEGB at Gloucester had plenty of nuke engineers, but they've all retired ...
PS - what FID mean?
As is his wont, Paul Homewood sticks a big long sharp stick into Miliband's Offshore Wind wet dreams...
"Where Will Miliband Get His Offshore Wind Farms From?"
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2025/02/07/where-will-miliband-get-his-offshore-wind-farms-from/
Trump's Make Israel Great In Land Area Again policy makes me wonder, as I think I speculated here before, if Trump 2 is going to be a Rishi/Boris type administration which will end up being hated by those who voted for it. Or is he securing his rear before advancing?
FID = final investment decision, anon
