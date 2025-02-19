While Trump & Putin deal bilaterally ...

It looks for all the world as though Trump, against all his self-vaunted reputation as a dealmaker, has rather publicly gone into bilaterals with Putin on a basis that may be designed to achieve something for "America First", but nothing whatever for Ukraine. And maybe that's exactly the correct summary of the situation.
But even if he has, Putin has also made some capital errors in this process: he's wetting himself with such pleasure at being talked to again by someone other than China and NK, it's not clear he can help himself.
Just count his well-advertised desiderata: I'm not sure which, if any, count as Red Lines, but just look at the list.
- Russia gets all of the oblasts of Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson (Kharkiv has sometimes featured on this list, and we know what he really wants is Odessa, for a free crack at Moldova and total blockade of Ukraine from the Black Sea)
- Ukraine to undergo regime change (we must assume he has a List of Names), and a programme of 'denazification' which is a long list of demands in itself
- Ukraine substantially to disarm
- NATO to withdraw from X, Y, Z (list varies), and deploy no forces whatever to Ukraine
- Ukraine never to be admitted to NATO (sometimes demand extends to EU)
- end of all sanctions etc
- return of all assets (no doubt "+ interest" etc)
- end of all blacklistings, charges of war crimes etc etc
- return to the comity of nations in all dimensions, G8, sports, etc etc: (we may guess he has a list of specific showy performative demands to seal this)
- tickets to the Oscars, Wimbledon, Pope's funeral
- I have probably forgotten a few
So Putin won't get all this (that's putting things mildly): so he risks looking like he's spent a helluva lot of blood and treasure for equivocal results. May not go down well back in Moscow.
OR: he simply wants to set Trump at the throats of Europe. Now that, he might achieve. But not all of Trump's merry men are knaves or fools, by a long shot. And not necessarily the bombastic, unequivocal, easily-understood 'victory' Putin would be hoping to celebrate in Red Square, even though it might be epoch-making in the long run.
This ain't over by Xmas.
PS, I didn't miss the interesting BTL suggestion from Mr Cowshed that Trump wants to set Putin up against Xi. Nice theory! Even more difficult to imagine, though.
ND
3 comments:
For all my life, it seems, the likes of the Guardian have banged on about the threat to European countries from neo-Nazis. It has always turned out that these people either don't exist, or consist of three drunks, a twat and a madman.
In the Ukraine, by contrast, there are apparently actual, genuine neo-Nazis in non-trivial numbers. The Guardian and its pals seem to have no substantial objection to them.
It almost tempts me to look up what the Guardian's attitude to action against Herr Hitler was before The War.
Oh! Did you ever? This account is a bit mealy-mouthed but the thrust is unmistakable.
https://www.durham.ac.uk/research/current/thought-leadership/2024/01/newspapers-are-clearly-keen-to-avoid-mistakes-of-wwii/
“return of all assets“
I doubt Ukraine will return any of those 500-1000 Russian federation vehicles that those farmers carried off in the great Russian rout of 2022
"he simply wants to set Trump at the throats of Europe"
You can blow up Europe's cheap gas supply, doing YUGE damage to European (i.e. German) industry, and they'll pretend it's a mystery who dunnit.
But tell them that they have no place at the table, but their job is to clean up afterwards, and they'll remember the insult for years.
"Men avenge slight injuries, but not grave ones" as Machiavelli noted.
Post a Comment