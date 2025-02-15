Weekend Reading: Drax / Womens Rights vs Trans

Couple of worthwhile MSM press articles here - unusually good; and for the final one, an unusual source, too.
Drax - the papers are full of Drax at the moment as Miliband has partially caved in to the Starmer / Reeves growth-fixation. OK, he's reduced the annual amount of subsidy for the Yorkshire tree-consuming monster, but he's extending our payments to undeserving Drax by another 4 years, on spurious grounds ("TINA": well, Ed, there are better alternatives), all for the sake of keeping options open for Drax to build a 'BECCS' plant, maybe, some time in the future of its own choosing, if it gets given even more £££, no commitments made at this time. That's one helluva costly option, without any certainty of ultimate delivery. Madness.
Several of the MPs taking a broadly anti-Drax line in Parliament of late, have actually screwed up in what they've said on this fairly technical topic; and the press have not been much better. Even the FT is all-too-frequently disappointing in such BAU matters, silently and implicitly siding with, errr, BAU (and ad revenues?) This, though not 100% accurate, is many times better than usual. Oh, and quite a neat, perky little snipe from Nils Prately in the Graun, too.
Trans - also from the Graun is this, from the increasingly confident feminist pen of Sonia Sodha. Here's a flavour (my emphasis):
No woman should be forced to change her clothes in front of a male colleague... Peggie shared her account of what happened with the tribunal last week ... Dr Beth Upton, the [trans] male doctor in question, walked into the [changing] room while she was partially undressed... Upton put in a formal complaint, and Peggie was suspended for bullying and harassment... The greatest responsibility lies with Peggie’s employer, who, instead of making separate accommodations for Upton, expected female colleagues to ignore the fact he is male [sic!]... The attempted justification is that everyone must adopt the minority belief system that someone’s sex is not a scientific fact but a matter of their gender identity, or some sort of gendered soul. As a personal worldview, that’s someone’s own business, but it is wrong – and, in a work context, unprofessional – to try to force it on others in relation to single-sex spaces, services and sports...
The idea that a man who identifies as female is literally a woman, and must without fail be treated as such, has become a cherished principle for some progressives. Politicians and women’s rights activists speaking against this have been excommunicated from the left. Slowly, but surely, this is starting to change ... Abandoning basic common sense for unpopular policies that put women at risk does not go well for the left.
'Misgendering' the doctor, by name, in print! Go Sonia, Go Graun!
ND
7 comments:
"Sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast."
I suppose DRAX was a handy way of looking 'green' and getting rid of a coal mine. The economics and greenery were and are distinctly flaky but the deed was politically convenient.
An honest assessment would get rid of the whole thing. But but cost, embarrassment, replacement choices?
To Trans. “It is a fundamental principle with English lawyers, that Parliament can do everything but make a woman a man, and a man a woman”. Matters have advanced, Parliament can now issue a chit to say that job has been done. But nobody really believes the chit is worth the paper it's written on. More impossible things to be believed before breakfast.
I think the law and parliament has made a fool of itself here. Ladies should be able to pee in private secure in the knowledge that a hulking male is not in the trap next door. Similarly with changing rooms. Managements and HR should not go far in advance of ordinary public opinion. Stick in law at least to the ordinary usages of our language. People cannot morph into multiple instances or different shapes on their own say so, silly to pretend otherwise, a place the law should keep away from.
We might look at the build up to Green and Trans and any pressure group. Get your people on obscure and irrelevant committees and organisations. Build a power base, become relevant. Schmooze vulnerable politicians and public figures. Politicians will kiss the Devil's arse if they think there is a vote in there and will do anything to avoid being named or shamed. Voila, you get what you wanted.
To quote Lord Burleigh 'that England could never be ruined but by a Parliament'.
@Jim
"To quote Lord Burleigh 'that England could never be ruined but by a Parliament'."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Process started by the expenses scandal of 2012, then the wholesale attempt to scupper Brexit, then the wild and hysterical reaction to Covid, which killed as many as the average winter 'flu.
At least we now know that Human Right are selective.
"in a work context, unprofessional": over the years I've seen "unprofessional" reduced to meaning 'wears the wrong sort of clothes or haircut'. It'll be interesting to see whether it accumulates new meanings.
OT, but now the Guardian op-ed writers have found their voice on Trump/Ukraine I get two contradictory messages again and again in the comments.
1) Trump is a hideous boor who boasts about sexually assaulting women. He doesn't care what he says or does, his brainwashed MAGA acolytes will follow him anyway.
2) Trump is Putin's tool because Putin has the videos of him in Moscow.
I think this is the 2016 Antony? Steele fraudulent allegation about him urinating on Russian whores.
Can't help thinking
a) if he liked that stuff someone in the States would have spilled the beans by now, probably for money.
b) surely a man with his alleged brass neck would be capable of saying "so what?"
With Trans, we seem to be slowly circling towards a sensible position where sex and gender are distinct properties.
Musing on it a few weeks back, I think politicians need to realize it's not "a transwoman is a woman", but "when should a transwoman be treated like a woman."
I mean, in most social cases where clothes are kept on, it's hardly onerous to anyone with an ounce of civility to do so. In medical situations, sense dictates that biology takes precedence. In psychological situations, they'd be treated as a transwoman.
Off piste but worth looking at website
https://thinpinstripedline.blogspot.com/
The bomber will not always get through the Moscow criterion in the 1990's
Ex civil servant reservist who knows what h
he is talking about
Worth looking at older posts
DGoS - fine post, there. Ukr is demonstrating vividly the need to stay nimble & innovative; & that it's possible to surprise the complacent big guys.
I'm not suggesting UK is in this mode right now ...
It looks very much like UK + Fr will need to be, though, & quite soon. And Taiwan.
Challenge is double, however: because you also need to deter, not just surprise after deterrence has failed ...
Post a Comment