Checks, balances, and the abuse of power

Current public pronouncements on the apparently untrammelled use of power - from absolutely any quarter with skin in the game (any game) - are to be taken with a high degree of circumspection. Newspaper editorials? Academics of repute? Elected politicians? NGOs? Businesses? To a greater or lesser extent they all live in fear of reprisals from a man, his entourage and his outriders who are drunk on power and their ability frighten everybody. Yes, we are all afraid. So, the signal degree of caution being displayed by all the above - who privately would all wish to articulate something much stronger - does not mean the western body politic is in some way calmly acquiescent. The relative acquiescence is that of hostages in a bank raid whose only immediate instinct is to lie quietly on the floor with their heads down, and not move too much.
So what's to be said, on a humble US-hosted blogging site? OK, at the very top there is very great power, formal and increasingly informal. We all knew that. Almost all politicians at the top of their own governmental tree, whatever constitutional form that takes, have such power. Effectively unlimited cash or credit as regards short-term measures they might want to take. An administrative regime, enough of which will take their orders. A monopoly on effective violence domestically, should they choose to flex their muscles. Typically, the power to declare an emergency and to suspend due process, acting by fiat. (Just check out the EU 'constitution': almost every right and freedom a naïve EU citizen might imagine to be sacrosanct, is subject to being suspended or withdrawn on grounds of 'national security'.)
So we all know that a rogue government of any stripe and constitution can shoot its own people out of hand etc etc etc if it wants to. To any but the most innocent, this is not news.
So how come we mostly don't lose sleep over it: what's to stop rogue use of ultimate unilateral power happening? Supposedly, a number of things. (i) since modern times, elections - some kind of rough-and-ready filter on who gets to the top, their temperament and general suitability to wield such powers; (ii) the commonsense of most humans capable of getting to the top - by whatever means - and wishing to stay there, that (ab)use of such powers, however tempting, is best deployed extremely sparingly, in the interests of the longer game; (iii) the fabled 'checks and balances' boasted by many constitutions: although if that means a material delay in any such counterbalance taking effect (as in the UK, to take one example, that if a PM takes emergency powers he must apply to Parliament for ratification after a while), then plenty can have happened in the meantime. (And Johnson, of course, figured he could simply prorogue Parliament!)
We recognise (iii) - and its (short-term) limitations. We think we've understood what went wrong with (i) - and history will not be kind to Biden and his imbecile entourage. But (ii)? Well, (i) having failed, (ii) is that bit more likely to fail, also. But drunk-with-power seems the most likely. Just look at their faces. The passengers in any plane with a drunken pilot have reason to be scared witless.
Look at photos of Beirut from the 1960s.
Look at it now.
Multiply this by a hundred around the world.
That's the "rules-based international order". It has wrought suffering, destruction and death. But because it uses magic words like "freedom", "democracy" and "dictator" -- words that bend reality such that lots of people dying doesn't matter, and evil becomes good -- it's all ok.
Raze it, raze it, even to the foundations thereof.
'Western Democracy' has pretty much been exposed as a sham. Anyone who believes that their vote counts for anything significant is a fool.
Who precisely, has been running the American regime for the last four years? It sure hasn't been Biden or Kamala.
Anyone in the UK thinks that their vote counts for anything? Who among us, has been voting for mass immigration? Or for the Net Zero retardery?
The Donalds' first term was an earthquake in political terms. The real powers behind the scenes reckoned they could make him a busted flush by waging lawfare against him, and they almost succeeded.
If it wasn't for the unsuccessful assasination attempts, a second Trump term would have been likely a rerun of the first, with an entenched bureaucrarcy fighting him to a standstill. This time around he's realised it's a them or him situation and has planned accordingly.
" The relative acquiescence is that of hostages in a bank raid whose only immediate instinct is to lie quietly on the floor with their heads down, and not move too much."
Thats not a fitting analogy. Europe's position is of the man who was the favoured son, the prodigal, upon whom was bestowed a trust fund, that would backstop his existence. And over the years he abused this privilege, to live a dissolute and spendthrift life, safe in the knowledge 'The Trust Fund's got this!'
And now the Trustees have changed. No longer the soft touch elderly parents and relatives, able to be manipulated into coughing up when the latest wodge of bills have dropped on the mat, now its hard nosed executors and solicitors calling the shots. All demanding savings, and cuts to profligacy and changes in behaviour.
Thats Europe's position, not one of the innocent victim of random bad luck, more that they have been rolling the dice for the last 30 years, pushing their luck further and further, and now the odds have turned, and the winning bets have turned to massive losses. .
Europe had a wakeup call 8 years ago when Trump won his first term, and started rattling the cage. But when covid and electoral shenanigans did for him in 2020 they all pretended everything was going to go back to 'normal', them preening themselves on the world stage, while the US picked up the tab. Which was never going to be the case. If it wasn't Trump it eventually would be another US president pulling the rug from under the Europeans.
Europe has no-one to blame but themselves for their position. Yes Trump has done it in a pretty brutal way, but they've had it coming for years, and frankly they need brutal to shake them out of their ways. The softly softly approach has been tried by other US administrations, and look where it got them, nowhere. So brutal it is, and rightly so.
Sobers - while its true that Europe (and the UK) haven't spent much on defence post-USSR, they still wouldn't have needed to if the State Department hadn't spent so much time and money trying to separate Ukraine and Russia - something which involved encouraging people who in any other context would be called neo-Nazis.
Current CIA chief Bill Burns, a fluent Russian-speaker, laid it all out in 2008:
https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08MOSCOW265_a.html
Without the 2014 CIA coup/Glorious and spontaneous Maidan Revolution none of this would have happened. If Europe had any sense (it doesn't) they would apologise for 2014, accept that Russia has legitimate interests in not having NATO missiles on her borders, and allow rump Ukraine into the EU just as soon as they've stopped corruption (i.e. around 2056).
They'd also do well to restart NS2, but there are too many people keeping alive ethnic grievances - in that sense the Baltic States and the State Department are sisters under the skin.
Sobers, essentially I agree with what you write. There's one additional factor, though: for a long time, it quite suited America to have Europe tied to its apron strings - which ultimately wasn't necessarily wise of them. But, as you say, it's been clear enough for years that it had become unsustainable.
My analogy wasn't meant to do duty for the entire context (for the European parts of which, yours is perfect) - just a throwaway line to capture a very limited point: the stunned, bewildered, paralysed, fearful aspect of people's reaction. That goes a lot further than Eu reactions: just read the way almost everyone in the US public space is tiptoeing around right now.
Random mayhem with a chainsaw is a business tactic that may or may not have its merits in a private company, the future of which matters not one jot. Unintended consequences - who cares. But on a great nation's organs of government?
The US actively pressed for no pan-European defence, they didn't want it to muddy the waters with NATO, and they didn't want another large scale military force whose aims might not fit exactly with America's.
It doesn't detract from European nations paying lip service to defence spending, but it meant US soft power maintained influence throughout Europe without worrying another another hard power that could have parity with themselves.
If the US thought it was expensive giving Europe a defensive brolly, then they need only wait until the bills to handle it as a competitor start coming in. Assuming that actually happens of course.
@ND - "Random mayhem with a chainsaw is a business tactic that may or may not have its merits in a private company, the future of which matters not one jot. Unintended consequences - who cares. But on a great nation's organs of government?"
I've confidence Musk will get reined in, Republicans have been discovering their voters are getting grouchy about it, and it's not really been helped with Musk having a tendency to show his ignorance on a subject and then proceeding to call anyone with the temerity to correct him a retard.
He's acting like he did with PayPal, and that got him moved away from where he could do harm. For all his positives, his wealth has insulated him from the kind of things that help move us from adolescence to adult. Take away his money, and personality-wise, he's the annoying guy who always leaves the pub with a flat nose and their teeth in a hanky.
Nothing wrong with the underlying concept of DOGE, but the implementation is that of a child's.
Trump has demonstrated that his primary (perhaps only) concern is to secure American national interests, and he is willing to use all the means at his disposal to do that.
He sought to avoid any new wars during his first term in office, and is now trying to end wars that might cause problems or long-term commitments for the United States. He clearly doesn’t want America to be involved in any conflict that doesn’t directly affect its interests.
That means pressuring America’s allies to take care of their own problems rather than relying on America. The Soviet Union was a global threat that the United States had to confront, but today’s Russia is only a regional threat. Therefore, Trump expects European nations to take the lead in containing it. No doubt he will put pressure on Japan and South Korea to do the same with China, and his Gaza proposal was probably intended to force the Arab states to take responsibility for security in their region.
This implies a rejection of the Cold War concept of “the West”, in which America and Western Europe are expected to always stand together. From now on, the alliance will be more conditional, and the United States will treat European nations as rivals when their interests don’t coincide with its own.
It also implies a rejection of any aspects of the global order that don’t serve American interests. But with Russia, China and others already trying to carve out new world orders of their own, it was always going to be a period of instability. That could be a threat to the United States, or an opportunity for it to impose new global norms that better suit its own interests.
The confrontation with Zelensky was almost certainly intended to pressure him into making peace on terms that suit America, by showing that he couldn’t take American support for granted. The US would also need to put pressure on the Russians, although this has to be done in private because Putin cannot go to Washington and Trump cannot go to Moscow without the risk of being seen as the weaker party.
But Trump will drive a hard bargain with Ukraine to show the world that America will only support other nations when it is beneficial to America to do so.
So, it’s back to the amoral pursuit of national interests without any pretences, i.e., the historical norm.
The idea that politicians and career bureaucrats were keeping the world at peace is total bullshit.
They can't run a piss up in a brewery within their own country (see Ursula von der Leyen or Jean-Claude Junker for example) never mind play 4D chess across the world.
That's what's annoyed them - instead of cosy meetings where they all partake in group think, Trump has taken the rules and pissed all over them. Now they have to play catch-up and that requires brainpower which they are severely lacking.
"a throwaway line to capture a very limited point: the stunned, bewildered, paralysed, fearful aspect of people's reaction."
That sort of reaction is exactly whats needed. One that makes you examine the very fundamentals of your inner being. A reaction that needs to be driven by a very real visceral fear - we cannot defend ourselves and there's no 7th Cavalry (or 2nd Armoured division) coming this time. Maybe that fear will drive Europe to do the things necessary - end the Net Zero nonsense, reindustrialise, stop imagining large proportions of their working age population can be paid to do nothing, stop destroying their culture, history and heritage on the altar of DEI, and stop importing millions of people who hate the very existence of the West (and get rid of some of those already here).
But I'm not holding my breath.
"Random mayhem with a chainsaw is a business tactic that may or may not have its merits in a private company, the future of which matters not one jot. Unintended consequences - who cares. But on a great nation's organs of government?"
Most of the reasons the West is in the trouble it is are the organs of government. They are no longer organs that sustain us, they are organs that actively work against us. We'd be better off without them. For example, take the NHS (please!). Can you honestly say that the UK would be worse off if a Milei or Musk took a chainsaw to it and razed it to the ground? That whatever arose from the ashes would be worse than what we have?
Spot on. What about our 'independent' nuclear deterrent. How would we keep F 35 in air without software updates, What about the Chinooks without software. Etc Etc
I well remember how the world came together in 1953, united against the Chinese invasion of Tibet, and we formed huge armies to restore it to self-rule ;-)
