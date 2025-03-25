Is 'Trumpism' an ideology? Ye-es, but ...

When I first joined the Conservative Party as a teenager, many long years ago, the opening sentence of the rules read thus:
Membership of the Conservative Party is open to anyone who opposes Socialism and Communism ..."
And there you have it in a nutshell. Conservatism, and the Right in politics generally, isn't really any kind of ideology - it even has to define itself negatively, by what it's opposed to. It's essentially an unintellectual, not-very-articulate Burkean tendency. Genuinely articulate Rightists such as Roger Scruton are few and far between - and they don't have cults, cliques and followers. Leftists, who really are ideologues and can't envisage any other way of life, spit out words like 'capitalism' as if that, too, is a competing ideology - and that's an ignorant misunderstanding, too. 'Thatcherism'? Not really: Keith Joseph notwithstanding, Thatcher's was a forceful petite bourgeois tendency on HRT. 'Reaganism'? Not much up top, is there? - as Thatcher herself said. 'Gaullism'? Nah - just nationalism. 'Neo-liberalism'? If anything, an expression of the desire to clear the decks for some fairly aggressive money-making. Etc etc etc.
So if you'd asked me any time up until very recently, I'd have said that in my political lifetime the Right has been essentially non-ideological. Frustrating for the Left because, for all their fervour, ratiocination and well-written 5,000-word essays peppered with nicely-turned neologisms, they've nothing intellectual to grapple with except the splitters in the other Leftist factions.
Until very recently. Because now, it's quite evident from the voluminous output of what we might loosely call the 'Trumpite' camp, there is thinking going on that is identifiably ideological.
Of course, it's also messily bound up with some entirely mercenary motives; and as with any broad movement, one can readily discern several camps whose varying emphases in their pro-Trump enthusiasms are really quite different - the makings of fissures and splits yet to become a serious problem for The Donald's regime; but that will come. IMHO it's rather too early to attempt to systematise all this; but it's brewing up to a point where one will be able to.** There are some early attempts at articulation - here's one - but not perhaps very convincing yet. (This of course isn't to be marvelled at, because being essentially Right-ish, the whole Trump thing will have a strong tendency to inarticulacy.)
Meanwhile, as all this is slowly coagulating into something with defined contours we can pin down and gaze at, we face the sobering fact that many of its leading lights in the highest of high places are unhinged, messianic, in a massive hurry, drunk on power, and untouched by normal considerations of prudence. We need no better evidence than the truly amazing spectacle of grown men in high office, with all the resources in the world should they care to use them with due deliberation, conducting their communications like a bunch of doped-up teenagers on their mobile 'phones plotting a Friday-night fight with a neighbouring crew. The average County Lines drugs gang isn't as crass in its actions as these high-ranking promoters of the Trumpian Flame. FFS, what is to become of the 'Free World'?
ND
___________
** if anyone knows of a good early attempt to do this, or would care to try themselves in less than, say, 100 words, we'd all like to know!
10 comments:
When my wife was invited to stand for the Conservatives she said "But I'm a Social Democrat."
They said "That's all right, dear, as long as you're not National Front."
@dearieme I am surprised they didn't say "yes we know you are a social democrat, that's why we asked you to be the 'Conservative' candidate."
Much of our problems today stem from the bulk of the Tories being fairly wet on lots of important issues. E.g. crime and immigration.
Ah but you are talking about recently. I am talking about an era where the big thing was to defeat Michael Foot. And happily the old Moscow-gold-grabber was utterly defeated.
Does the 'Authoritarian' v 'Libertarian' have a say in this?
M.
Surely - that the right might be becoming "idoleological" - a response to the fact that the ideological left have seized the reins of power, regardless of the government in place.
"idoleological" .... to the extent of worshipping idols? Woke? Covid? Climate Change? It would seem that the "progressive" Left has progressed so far it has ended up morphing into Millennial cults. Progress? I don't think so...
I was less amazed by the content than I was with the incompetence about it - if you're going to do Blair style avoidance of record, don't get caught, and especially know who you're adding. The US is no longer somewhere you can share intelligence with and be confident it'll be handled well.
And we did get a glimpse of the Yes Men disagreeing with the boss in private though.
a glimpse of the Yes Men disagreeing with the boss in private
oh indeed, yes - highly illuminating and just one of the signs of fissures to come
the grounds for the disagreement are telling, too
@ND - I'm not the fissures will matter, we're dealing with Starmeresque people who will change their public views in exchange for power.
Trump hasn't drained any swamp, he's just switched the inhabitants to people loyal to him personally, and some of the cognitive dissonance over the pro-Trump crowd is highly informative.
I mean, we all make allowances for our favoured personalities, but to go from wanting to lock Hilary up for her emails, to excusing this?
From The Atlantic article;
"But when Waltz added a journalist—presumably by mistake—to his principals committee, he created new security and legal issues. "
Assume Waltz did it deliberately, not by mistake.
You could also assume that Waltz' bet was either charges are never laid, or that The Dear Leader would issue a pardon at crunch time.
The chat talks about sending a message - presumably, mainly to the Houthis and their backers.
On the other hand, there's the "Europe PATHETIC" bit. There's another message, made deliberately public. It isn't just Trump shooting his mouth off. That view is more widely held within (for want of a better term) MAGA.
The apparent difference of opinion 'tween Vance and Trump? Yeah, different camps coalescing.
So, who exactly is the Dear Leader going to be when the pardons are needed?
