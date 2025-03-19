"The mother of all rebellions" ...

... if Starmer doesn't back down on PIP etc. Oh yeah? Way back in the summer we noted that Starmer had come down hard (very hard, in terms of precedent) on the first batch of rebels, by way of a softening-up of backbenchers for even tougher decisions to come. (That one was over the 2-child limit.) Here's how we concluded then:
Many of them must be trembling at the thought of what they're going to be told to vote for. The Smack of Firm Government, eh? And a summer of riots still to come ... Kier "I banged them all up in 2011" Starmer will be in his element.
Needless to say, La Toynbee has been hyperventilating with her usual subtle mixture of crazy optimisim and severe disapproval. Popcorn supplies having long since been laid in, let's see what happens.
ND
1 comment:
I guess (i) Most Labour MPs couldn't earn such large salaries at anything else. (ii) Most know they are likely to lose their seats at the next election. (iii) Most know that with 400-ish Labour MPs there is only a slim chance of a government job.
So why should they do anything else but (a) Refrain from drunkenly assaulting voters, and (ii) Indulge themselves politically as much as they like.
After all, if a gang of them did succeed in bringing down Sir Greased Piglet then suddenly they might have a chance of a government job, to let them prance and preen upon the stage.
