"Might is Right": the Melian dialogue

I don't want to insult t'readership by assuming you don't know all this, but ...
Athenians : ... you should try to get what it is possible for you to get, taking into consideration what we both really do think; since you know as well as we do that, when these matters are discussed by practical people, the standard of justice depends on the equality of power to compel and that in fact the strong do what they have the power to do and the weak accept what they have to accept.
Melians : ... we who are still free would show ourselves great cowards and weaklings if we failed to face everything that comes rather than submit to slavery.
Athenians : No, not if you are sensible. This is no fair fight, with honour on one side and shame on the other. It is rather a question of saving your lives and not resisting those who are far too strong for you... if one follows one’s self-interest one wants to be safe, whereas the path of justice and honour involves one in danger.
There's nothing new under the sun. Xi hs always explicitly espoused this. It's always possible as a policy. What's to oppose it? Only self-restraint, based (ideally) on nobility and strength of moral character, but otherwise on proper consideration of the long term. But for Old Men in a Hurry ..? We have three of them stomping the world stage now. Heaven help us all.
ND
3 comments:
It seems to me that "old man in a hurry" Xi might well be tempted to seize Taiwan though logically all the PRC has to do is wait. There's not a cat's chance that the US is strong enough to stop him, short of nuclear weapons. But no US Prez is going to risk trading DC, Miami, and NYC for the preservation of Taiwanese liberties, is he? Certainly Donald "Give peace a chance" Trump won't.
I now reveal my ace defence policy for Taiwan: the people should all convert to Judaism which will be adopted as the Established Church, as it were. Then we'll see whether American Jews look on themselves as Jews defined by religion or as Jews defined by ethnicity. My money is on the racist view rather than the creedist but at least it might give Taiwan a non-fighting chance. Worth a punt?
As for the Russian: isn't he just a rather nastier version of Bismarck? Britain never found any need to interfere with the doings of old Otto. Is it really sensible for an enormously weaker Britain to try to interfere with Graf von Putin?
One qualification, or rather a question: does the US own any conventional weapons that might be used to bring down mighty dams?
Would it matter anyway: surely a conventional attack that brought down the Three Gorges Dam might be answered with a nuclear strike anyway?
He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day. But for Ukraine there is no other day.
Perhaps Trump can be cornered into doing the honourable thing - helping out. Not as boots on the ground - the US is not very good at that - but as shock and awe aka lots of bombs - the US is good at that. So how to go, the EU looks like p*ssing around as usual so let Russia commence a particularly disgusting takeover - make sure it is well publicised. Let it develop a bit. If the Melian schtick is valid that is what will happen anyway, but let it be made to look a particularly American failure to help out.
Trump's strategies so far are looking a bit shakey. His economy is on the wobble and his tariffs are up and down like the lady's drawers. Musk had to be reined in and he is looking a bit vulnerable too. Cornered to look like a failure so early in his presidency the vain Trump may be 'encouraged'. If you fancy a Nobel do something to earn it - the US taxpayer will be grateful and so will you.
Post a Comment