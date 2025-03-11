Epochal change in our economic situation

What are the epochal economic changes in my lifetime? I'm no student of macroeconomics, as any reader here will know, so I don't have a ready list. The rise of China comes first to mind, along with its concomitant, the (relative) de-industrialisation of the West, and its precursor, the collapse of (left-wing / doctrinal) communism. The oil crises of the 1970s. Economic migration towards the West and the suppression of labour costs. And ... economic "neoliberalism"? The period of the "great moderation"? - maybe. The banking crisis 2007-09? - not really: what changed? Any others people care to nominate? [I'm not looking for lists of new technologies here.]
Anyhow, now we have a serious new candidate: the Keynsian turn of Germany announced just days ago, which is probably just the cornerstone of the EU letting rip, as many in the EC and several member countries have wanted to for decades now. So much latent borrowing power! Assuming it actually happens as presaged, expenditure on weaponry (of course) but also infrastructure, stands to become a truly massive boom, with the added twist that there could be a strong strategic reluctance to outsource all this upsurge in manufacturing and construction to China.
The markets don't think it all looks so obviously great for the USA, either: are we seeing the turning-point in a 25-year bull run on the DJ, and maybe early suggestions of the USD going out of favour? US recession, even, as the tariffs bite? Nice one, Donald - though at least there will be plenty of ongoing demand for his natural gas.
Writing as a non-economist, I'd say that the whole thing also sounds rather inflationary, too - for all of us. The older I get, the gladder I am for my substantial inflation-hedge.
What do we all reckon, at this critical juncture?
ND
PS - did you notice the Irish offered themselves as part of the Macron/Starmer coalition of the willing?! See, this is real !
2 comments:
I've just been amused at the complexity of the knots some of the pro-Trump are getting themselves into over the Trump Slump and his view the Constitution is subservient to the Executive, the tea leaf readings they're doing over how this is really, honestly, some genius, nth dimensional chess move, he's doing reminds me of some the mental gymnastics I engaged in as a teenager to justify dubious behaviours. The pro-Trump Constitutionists are starting to sound like battered wives, yes I'm sure it walked into a cupboard door, and no, I'm sure he won't do it again, more gin and valium?
Europe has been handed a wonderful opportunity to rediscover the joys of relevance, if they take advantage of it, the US is going to find a lot of soft power levers in the bin.
Economically no idea, until the dust settles on the trade war - Trump is now talking about 50% tariffs, and Ontario is on about switching off the power to the US. Runes are hard to read when chaos reigns.
The closing of the gold window by Nixon in 1971, thus ushering in the era a purely fiat global monetary system. And rampant inflation and never ending increases in State spending.
