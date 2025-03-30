Sunday, 30 March 2025

Welby: a man with no brain speaks ...

"Every day more cases were coming across the desk that had been in the past, hadn't been dealt with adequately, and this was just, it was another case - and yes I knew Smyth but it was absolutely overwhelming"    J Welby, 2025


There was an old woman

Who lived in a shoe

There were so many perverts

He didn’t know what to do


So he busied himself

With the wine and the bread

And let them off lightly

And went back to bed



ND
Anonymous said...

It rather damages what I always thought was a CoE strong point - that celibate priests are both unnatural and unBiblical.

10:17 am
Anonymous said...

The upper levels of British society are full of useless money grabbing chancers - politicians, FDA civil service, charity CEOs, cultural organisations, etc so why not the CoE also?

11:06 am
jim said...

A chap shamed by his own gutlessness and a fear of the lawyers that is greater than his fear of eternal damnation.

He could have made a good martyr, sacrificing all his worldly wealth in prosecuting errant priests and being sued to kingdom come by lawyers working for the opposition. But he wasn't a good martyr - or a good anything really.

The mums at the school gate generally knew who the dodgy priests were but never the authorities or the bishops. I wonder why.

1:01 pm
Bill Quango. said...

Will no one rid me of this invertebrate priest?

1:23 pm
dearieme said...

Applause for BQ.

1:31 pm
dearieme said...

You can learn to form sound judgements about Bishops and Archbishops by two means. Either (i) Read Trollope, or (ii) Be raised in the Kirk.

1:34 pm

