Welby: a man with no brain speaks ...

"Every day more cases were coming across the desk that had been in the past, hadn't been dealt with adequately, and this was just, it was another case - and yes I knew Smyth but it was absolutely overwhelming" J Welby, 2025
There was an old woman
Who lived in a shoe
There were so many perverts
He didn’t know what to do
So he busied himself
With the wine and the bread
And let them off lightly
And went back to bed
6 comments:
It rather damages what I always thought was a CoE strong point - that celibate priests are both unnatural and unBiblical.
The upper levels of British society are full of useless money grabbing chancers - politicians, FDA civil service, charity CEOs, cultural organisations, etc so why not the CoE also?
A chap shamed by his own gutlessness and a fear of the lawyers that is greater than his fear of eternal damnation.
He could have made a good martyr, sacrificing all his worldly wealth in prosecuting errant priests and being sued to kingdom come by lawyers working for the opposition. But he wasn't a good martyr - or a good anything really.
The mums at the school gate generally knew who the dodgy priests were but never the authorities or the bishops. I wonder why.
Will no one rid me of this invertebrate priest?
Applause for BQ.
You can learn to form sound judgements about Bishops and Archbishops by two means. Either (i) Read Trollope, or (ii) Be raised in the Kirk.
