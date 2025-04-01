Business Blunderers I Have Known (1)

Continuing from Jailbirds and Rogues ...
Archie Forster (Sir Archibald, 1928-2001) was Chairman / CEO etc of Esso = Exxon-in-the-UK. I met him occasionally, he being the top Esso participant in a joint venture I was involved with. He was a cheerful, bustling cove, but his business history told clearly of a dynamic and steely character, with much conventional success along the way (within the one-company career - and Exxon is an odd company).
Once he got to the top, however, there were reasons to doubt his judgement and what must have been a heads-down, over-confident, solo decision making style ...
The first story revolves around his determination to cash in the very valuable SW1 HQ property Esso occupied for many years - 1,200 people, multi-storey carpark, occupying more than an entire block on Victoria Street - and move somewhere cheaper. Esso's geography dictated somewhere west and possibly south of London: its worldscale refinery is at Fawley, near Southampton; it had a smaller refinery at Milford Haven; a research centre at Abingdon; and, not coincidentally, Forster lived in Winchester. When we met Esso folks, they'd give us the latest office relocation update like Father Ted used to update Dougal on tales from the confessional: although it was meant to be secret, all the Esso guys had their contacts in the company treasury who would tell them the addresses of where they were sending the latest batch of cheques made payable to estate agents. And so we learned of the search progressing along the M4 corridor, right out to Swindon - but seemingly there was something wrong with all of the sites they were offered.
Suddenly, a breakthrough! A big, cheap, brownfield site (the old Goblin Teasmade factory) became available near Leatherhead, right on the M25, on the London side of the motorway. Forster was delighted. Excellent transport links; south-westerly from London; and, he had heard from somewhere, if the move was within the M25 - and it was, just - no redundancy would need to be paid to staff that didn't want to leave SW1. Shedding staff without cost was part of the cunning plan.
Boy, was he wrong. (a) The 16 miles between SW1 and Goblin is far further than a move which is of such short distance, it lets you off making redundancy payments. Oh, and (b) although smack on the M25, it was not on a junction, and the nearest one is an absolute pig at rush hour. Loads of staff considered Leatherhead / M25 a much different proposition to the comfortable public-transport journey to Victoria SW1, and took the money. Being an upfront cost, the fat redundancy bill significantly impaired the deemed economic benefits of the relocation exercise, even if losing staff was part of the plan. But he ploughed on anyway.
Embarrassing enough for his dealings with his masters in Florham Park NJ: but the second tale is, if anything, even
funnier worse ... to be continued.
ND
We used to say that YUGE decisions, such as which turbine to buy, were made by us but that trivial decisions, such as where company HQ should be, were made by the Chairman's wife.
