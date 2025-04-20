Easter sermon: the 'religious' Russian character

|Icon, pressed into military service see Update note below: (Russian MoD)
So Putin has graciously declared an Easter truce[1], doubtless hoping to impress the simpleton Witkoff. A little while back we had a long thread in which the matter of judging Russian attitudes to this and that cropped up BTL. I said I would add some additional thoughts to this suggestion regarding how Russian propaganda goes down with Russians:
[Russians] are, at the same time, (a) very good at reading between the lines; but (b) "believing" the crap, in some strange way. It's a bit like "well obviously this is crap, but it's our crap". I find this has religious echoes: "well obviously transubstantiation is, errr, a bit odd - but it's what we believe" Orwell, of course, suggested "Doublethink" as the technique involved. Western psychologists use "cognitive dissonance" - at least, when the doublethink is causing psychological disquiet: but that's what is notably missing from many Russians, which is why I reach for a religious-type explanation
There's an additional reason for religion coming into the account, and not just because today is Easter Sunday. Russians are strikingly religious, with a small 'r', in ways that the ancients would have understood rather than how we understand it now in the west. They are not even remotely all practising Christians, or "believers" as they they term it: that was thoroughly shaken out of the system by the militant atheism of 20th century communism (although a wholly quiescent Orthodox church survived, of course, even in Stalin's long reign; and he reignited it to a degree - for his own narrow purposes - during WW2). But as, in their own way, is the case with many of Judaeo-Christian-heritage in the USA and Europe, Russians very clearly recognise their Orthodox heritage, which under Putin's regime (building on Yeltsin's) has been progressively bigged-up in several very public ways, including the rebuilding of a mighty cathedral in Moscow and Putin himself engaging in various devotional practices, consulting priests for omens etc.
But the average Russian can also appear totally godless in their everyday behaviours and attitudes. (Read this account of the extreme brutalism inherent in the Russian military, and by extension in society more generally.) In what sense, then, are they 'religious'? In short, I suggest it is in the same way that the ancient Romans insisted very forcefully on their own piety: by giving a form of recognition to superior powers - of some ill-defined nature: the gods, or the fates, if you like (Russians are nothing if not fatalistic) - powers that are "out there"; that are extremely powerful and, what's worse, capricious; and that demand from mortals respect , but not any particular ethical conduct or way of life.
Here's the thing that will come as a surprise to anyone not following Russian writings on the war in Ukraine. There is a major, officially-endorsed campaign underway to make the war a religious crusade. Two aspects will illustrate it: suspend your disbelief and research it for yourself if you find this hard to credit.
Firstly, no end of religious devices are being deployed in support of the war - going way beyond a bit of morale-boosting and comfort from the padre. Well, they say there are no atheists in a fox-hole, but ... The earthly remains of various saints and historic Russian figures are being circulated around the frontline - often, broken up into bits so as to increase the number of troops that can receive the spiritual benefit of close contact with these relics. Crosses bearing Putin's initials are being distributed, particularly to troops in the most dangerous positions. Priests are officiating at all manner of exorcisms and the conferring of blessings[2]. When these measures prove ineffective as, curiously, they often do[3], all manner of dark rumours circulate as to what it all portends.
Secondly, a campaign is underway to eliminate neo-paganism from the soldiery at the front.
I need hardly go on: you already think I'm kidding.
Hence, why one might readily look for a 'religious' aspect in how propaganda works in Russia. If it comes across as an edict from on high, well, the audience hasn't lost its cynicism or ability to detect BS[4]. But they are inclined to 'accept' it. It's their BS. Let Trump not imagine he readily knows how to deal with them.
Happy Easter! To believers and non-believers alike.
ND
UPDATE: as luck would have it, the Russian Ministry of Defence just published the above pictures, with announcement here. What it doesn't tell you is that Putin has initialled this beautiful replica icon in two places: but it was decided not to include this aspect in the official announcement.
______________________________________________________
[1] Kadryov's militant Islamic 'Akhmat' Chechen forces are flamboyantly breaking the Easter truce, and publishing videos, just to make the point
[2] Here's Khinshtein, a Kremlin apparatchik appointed to oversee the 'liberation' of the Kursk region occupied for more than 6 months by Ukraine, having his office blessed
[3] Examples: (i) when bits of saints are blown to smithereens as the golf-cart conveying them to the front is hit; (ii) when priests conducted a ceremony on day three of a particularly problematic fire at an oil depot, in order to advance the work of extinguishing the blaze; whereupon one of the fuel tanks promptly exploded and the fire burned for more than a week thereafter. (Have you made contact with the right side, oh hieromonk?)
[4] Russian milbloggers often provide assistance for those who can't decode it for themselves. I particularly enjoyed the acid comment following one of the endless reports of a drone being shot down over a Russian oil facility with "fragments of the destroyed drone causing a fire". Shooting down a drone directly over the target like that, the milblogger drily opined, "is a posthumous achievement".
Do you know Graham Robb's wonderful book The Discovery of France? A couple of his anecdotes about rural religious beliefs are striking.
You have to file all this stuff under “things which you don’t mention unless you really know who you’re talking to for fear of ridicule” but, for those of us pagan-ey newage-y types, the area of the special measures military operation is ground zero for woo-woo, happenings and general all-around out-of-this-world belief systems (although aren’t they all?).
Just for starters, Theosophy founder Mme. Helena Blavatsky was born in what is now Ukraine. Her family and father were nobility there. The movement and beliefs Blavatsky founded is still going strong today, giving rise to splinter groups and derivatives such as Alice Bailey’s esoteric philosophy works still popular today via her Lucis Trust organisation.
Cutting a long and often scarcely credible story short, many of these followers and disciples of the New Age are actively engaged in astral plane “energy work”, a significant number operating in Ukraine itself with projections amplified by the Arcane Schools here, in Europe and the US.
Enough to make your head spin. Don’t even get me started on what the Russians are up to in the same field.
From August 1914 by Solzhenitsyn:
There was a knock and the archpriest entered, a man with a thin,
gentle, intelligent face.
"Listen, Father Georgii. Hear how kind His Majesty has been to us, what joy he sends us! 'Dear Uncle Nick, I grieve deeply with you over the loss of our gallant Russian soldiers. But we must submit to the will of God. He who endures to the end shall be saved. Yours, Nicky.'"
Composing his features into a suitable expression, the archpriest crossed himself toward the icon.
"And there is another message as well," the grand-duke went on.
"The Tsar informs us that he has ordered the icon 'The Blessed
Virgin Appearing in a Vision to the Holy Father Sergius' to be
dispatched immediately to General Headquarters from the
Monastery of the Trinity and St. Sergius. What joy this is!"
"That is splendid news. Your Highness!" said the archpriest,
stressing his remark with a dignified bow. "This exceptional icon was painted on a piece of wood from the coffin of the Holy Father Sergius himself. For three centuries it has accompanied our armies into battle. It was with Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich on his Lithuanian campaign; it was with Peter the Great at the Battle of Poltava, and with Tsar Alexander the Blessed on his European campaign. It was also ... at the commander-in-chiefs headquarters in the war against Japan."
"This is wonderful! It is a sign of God's grace!" The grand-duke
strode excitedly across the floor, covering the distance in two of his long strides. "This icon will bring us the aid of the Mother of God!"
Religion - best seen as a branch of politics. A job that combines social services and waste disposal. Same idea and power structure the world over.
Visited Ukraine a while back and intrigued by the rivalry and power struggle going on between the Russian Orthodox Church and the (various) Ukrainian Orthodox Churches. Both seemingly well attended as you might expect from an until recently agrarian society.
As for Witkoff, the guy's an Estate Agent and therefore one of the ungodly. Seems to be the zeitgeist in the US.
It doesn't matter whether Witkoff is a simpleton or not (or Trump for that matter).
It doesn't change the fundamentals which are that Ukraine will not win this war. Nor will it regain the territories it has lost to Russia.
Once that has been accepted, what stops the killing of the young men in Ukraine?
Is the Putin's initials story real, or is it up there with the Ghost Of Kiev, the granny taking down drones with a pickle jar and the order to castrate Russian prisoners - oops, sorry, that one WAS real?
I would be loath to assign greater brutality to one side or the other, the story of the Red Army's advance through Germany is well known, although they did have 20 million scores to settle. OTOH those Ukrainians who volunteered for the SS or the OUN/UPA didn't exactly sound like parfait gentil knights.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volhynian_Bloody_Sunday
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ukrainian_Insurgent_Army
"The methods used by the UPA to carry out the massacres were particularly brutal and were committed indiscriminately without any restraint." - Norman Davies.
In a war like this it's important for Ukraine to keep funders and arms suppliers onside, so there's a YUGE incentive to attribute bestial brutality to the other side. Think of what all those non-existent spitted Belgian babies did for Brit recruitment in 1914-15.
Well I haven't examined the icon myself, but I have good reason to believe the VVP initials thing is real. Given how widely the icon is circulating it would be inane to make it up. Ditto the 'VPP' crosses being issued.
Why is that less believable than all the other stuff, eh?
Forgot to wish you all a Happy Easter. I wasn't a huge fan of the Pope, but "he died with his boots on", as they used to say. RIP.
To which I can only add that every county has its own unique style of telling lies.
Americans lie like bratty children. Germans lie with moral indignation. Japanese lie with impeccable politeness. The French lie with exasperated incomprehension. And, of course, the British lie with bashful ashamedness.
As for the Russians? Well, Russians lie like triumphant bullies.
I’ve actually no idea how Ukrainians lie. No doubt someone will be rushing to tell me.
