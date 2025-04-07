"UK to be Superpower" & other Starmerite nonsense

Those few very-longtime readers we still attract, might recall I spent a while on business in The Gambia a decade ago, and very educational it was, too. One of the things I learned was that by the time of roundabout now (i.e. 2025) The Gambia would have become an *Economic Superpower*. Sic! You can read about it here, in this rambling presidential state-of-the-nation address of the time from His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya Jammeh Babili Mansa.
And what a state the nation was in! (E.g. no 'phones in my "4-star" Sheraton, no reliable electricity, etc etc.) But I think his noble mission has failed. He's no longer around to carry the can, however: he was deposed shortly afterwards in an unusually peaceful coup.
Which brings us to Starmer, Reeves, Miliband, and their curious brand of self-aggrandizing nonsense. First, you recall, we are to become a "Clean Energy Superpower" - by 2030, I believe. That's without having a manufacturing base for solar panels, wind turbines, even steel these days (can we still manage concrete?), nor a workforce of adequate skills or size. Perhaps "clean-energy-equipment importing superpower"? But it doesn't have quite the same grandiose ring, does it? Everyone in the government photo (from the link above) seems to think it's pretty funny, and I'm sure we all get the joke.
|What, and defence too? Minister, stop, I'll wet myself!!
Anyhow, not satisfied with this newly-minted aspirational status, we are also now to become a "Defence Industrial Superpower"! And that, too, without, errr, a manufacturing base for chips, steel, ... etc etc.
Amazing stuff. I am sure the rest of the world's minor powers are shaking in their boots. With laughter. Meanwhile, our bold triumvirate of superpower-mongers might care to study the fate of his Gambian Excellency.
ND
4 comments:
The irritating thing is, we could have been making an industry out of green had we invested rather than shoe gazed.
We don't generate enough CO2 that Net Zero will have an impact, and what we could have been is a force multiplier. There are plenty of post-fossil fuel opportunities in the realm of plastics, fertilisers, and fuels.
The Tories and Labour would eschew the plough, and instead hire cheap labour to work the fields instead.
We do have a chip *design* success in ARM, which a forward thinking government might have built a fab and started down the line of military designs, which ARMs low-power chips are excellent for.
Space and Defence are two areas which brew innovation, and Things That Can Be Sold, and with our education system still quite valued abroad, could have been used to bring in some bright minds.
We're a bit Man United, thinking we should still be amongst the big boys, but years of mismanagement behind the scenes, short term thinking, and switching managers, but are looking like becoming perennial relegation dodgers before, as with the likes Charlton Athletic, the trapdoor can no longer be evaded.
OT - how long is Trump going to ignore the market carnage? Given his intentions with the tariffs change almost daily - is it about re-shoring? Is it about replacing income taxes? Is it about trade? - with only the re-shoring making much sense.
The level of thought being put into it too - it's becoming plain they walked down a generated list, rather than thinking about it, other neither penguins nor Losotho would have been hit - shows a depressing measure of ineptitude.
Add in Bessant's claims over the drops were about DeepSeek, and it's clear it's even amateur hour at spinning.
Companies will not be able to re-shore at a rate to outpace the damage being caused, nor can farmers pivot on crops quickly.
If it continues throughout the week, we may see claims of success before Easter, along with some reverse ferreting.
At last M. Hemera and I agree on something!
"The Tories and Labour would eschew the plough, and instead hire cheap labour to work the fields instead."
We will know if the United Kingdom is at all a serious country when the hand car wash vanishes. I'm not placing any bets.
I see the Newport Wafer fab plant, one of our very few microelectronics manufacturers, has been sold to an American firm - the original idea was to sell it, like the Scunthorpe steel works, to China.
Seems to be a lot of drum-beating in the media re nasty Ivan's potential for maritime naughtiness.
"Nearly 40 per cent of the UK's gas supply is imported from Norway, much of which comes through the single, 700-mile Langeled pipeline. Concerns that the Russians are planning a sabotage operation have escalated since one of their spy ships, the Yantar, was detected mapping the UK's critical underwater infrastructure in the North Sea in recent months. With the UK reported to have come close to blackouts during the past winter – saved only by emergency reserves and electricity imported undersea from Denmark – security experts have argued that British households should follow the example of the EU, which has advised citizens to pack a three-day survival kit."
What kind of brutes could possibly blow up a gas pipeline?
Post a Comment