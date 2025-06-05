Even Russians find North Korea weird

... though these days, such is the sheer strength of Putin's international positioning, they must be very, very nice to them. And send them lots of tourists, in gratitude for all the, errr, fraternal bullets and artillery rounds. And cannon fodder.
So let's see if the Russian magazine piece at this link gets fraternally taken down in the coming days. (If so, it's archived already: https://archive.ph/k8ULv) Nothing you wouldn't expect, but revealing nonetheless.
During the tours, the guides allowed tourists to approach and communicate with supposedly ordinary residents, but Valentina was alerted that they all spoke good English... And they spoke in the same memorized phrases - that they have everything thanks to their leaders and these are not just leaders, but their fathers, whom they worship. "One of our guides once said that they are like little children holding the leader's hand and do not ask where to go. Because their father always knows everything - what needs to happen, where their direction is, where the country is heading. I thought, this is an interesting comparison with small children. It really seemed to me that they perceive everything as little children," the girl said.
Some impressive weaponry in the arsenal, for all that.
