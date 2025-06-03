"Military Keynsianism" - Starmer's defence pitch

Starmer is an odd bloke: rarely willing to promote a policy on its own merits**, preferring to invoke (or invent) some supposed side-benefits and focus on them. "Net zero" and renewables? No mention of zero-what these days; it's all "growth & jobs", "cheaper energy" (yeah, right), "home-grown / less threat from Putin" and "energy security" (always the last refuge of a scoundrel) instead.
Now we have his Defence *aspirations* (or whatever 3% of GDP at some unspecified future date should be termed), and we're to think of them as Military Keynsianism: "a defence dividend for the British people, using this moment to drive jobs and investment throughout the country, providing local opportunities, skilled work, community pride".
It is, I suppose, just possible that a round of additional defence contracts - if such can be conjured out of Reeves' Treasury plans - will result in some of those things. But if, as so often, it all descends into pork-barrel politics - e.g. Gordon Brown's risible aircraft carriers, oft discussed here - does anything worthwhile come out from the defence point of view? Much as I'd like to think it would, I have me doubts as they say.
PS: what's a "10-times more lethal army", pray?
** By contrast, his recent immigration policy statement was promoted on the back of it being "right - because it is fair, and because it is what I believe in", Boris Johnson's opening of the immigration floodgates being a "squalid chapter". Heady stuff. Farage concentrates the mind wonderfully.
I repeat an earlier point. His older boy is now old enough to join the army. Come on, Sir Kleir, have the lad set an example!
Footnote 2 : Page 12
Where ‘lethality’ refers to the combat power (disruptive and destructive force) of the Armed Forces.
Given the language immediately below it, "sub-threshold", "hybrid warfare", "kinetic", then I'd assume we're about to see SOE v2.0, especially given that the SBU, usually described as "Ukrainian Intelligence", appears to have gone decidedly kinetic.
We do get "UK warfighting delivered by an empowered and adaptive workforce" - sounds delightful - there's a slight oddity;
"Overall, we envisage an increase in the total number of Regular personnel when funding allows. This includes a small uplift in Army Regulars as a priority."
Small uplift?
Followed by wibble about increasing the Reserves - when funding allows, natch - by 20%.
I'm not sure how seriously to take the published document.
Anyway, the following thought occurs about the document;
The RM have been reconfigured - Littoral Response Group - and the Green Dagger exercise was late 2021.
Watchkeeper - bit of a balls-up, nine years late - but got canned last year.
The BBC started broadcasting SAS Rogue Heroes in 2022.
I doubt if the three authors have really thought of anything new. And Fiona Hill is a Yank.
