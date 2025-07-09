Macron's Cunning Plan, parts 14 & 15

So as well as completing the stitch-up over Sizewell and Hinkley (as discussed here many, many times), there's Macron's new "one out, one in" plan for the small boats.
Let's see if I've got this right.
So for every illegal that arrives on these shore that we send straight back, we must grant asylum to a "genuine" one.
But as we know, many of these people keep setting out, over and over again, until they succeed.
So. on a ratchet basis, one single illegal can be 'recycled' endlessly, to offload as many "genuines" from France as they are quickly able to turn him around for another crossing .. .. ?
Oh come on, Starmer can't be that stupid .. can he? Please?
It is the inevitable law of the post-Thatcher years, the factories close, the borders open, and what someone calls "affordable family formation" becomes less and less likely.
The new arrivals will staff the vape shops and "International Stores" of our new High Streets. I got a distinct "the centre cannot hold" vibe from this BBC piece, which I was hoping might persuade BQ to come out of retirement:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy9097lwxg9o
In Germany, they have to have signs in the public swimming pools asking the "New Germans" not to pinch the bottoms of pre-adolescent children. Naturally the poster shows a German-looking assaulter - no stereotyping here! There are other posters showing a blonde girl pulling down a boys shorts - a fairly unlikely scenario IMHO.
https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!uVQQ!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F65f1067f-727c-4aca-b92e-46a4e494b27e_595x842.jpeg
